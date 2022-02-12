NATIONAL

Sindh govt lifts ban on student unions

By News Desk

The Sindh government on Friday approved a bill to lift the ban on student unions at educational institutes in the province.

With the development, Sindh became the first province in the country to legalize student unions after a ban of 38 years.

While many student organisations from across the province welcomed the development and touted it as a “historical move,” others expressed their reservations due to the implementational uncertainties about the bill.

Former military ruler General Zia-ul-Haq had imposed a ban on student unions 38 years ago, barring young knowledge-seekers from exercising their right.

News Desk

