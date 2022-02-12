Fazl says awarding of performance certificates indicates govt’s ‘game is over’

Pakistan Democratic Alliance chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday criticised the government, saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s awarding of certificates to ministries over their performance is an indication that their “game is over”, according to Dawn.

Earlier on Thursday, the PM had awarded ten ministers with appreciation certificates for their outstanding performance.

Those who received the certificates from the PM included Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar, Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiyar, Advisor on National Security Division Dr Moeed Yusuf, Adviser on Commerce Razak Dawood, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, and Minister for National Food Security Fakhar Imam.

Addressing a ceremony in Lahore, Fazl said: “When do you give certificates? You give certificates after a game has ended. So it seems, they have indicated that their game is over.”

“And this is why we gave the indication of our future at night,” he continued, making an apparent reference to the PDM’s announcement the previous night of tabling a no-confidence motion against the government.

He said the government has been claiming that there has been signs of economic progress and that the world has acknowledged Pakistan’s economic progress. “Then why have you deprived the finance minister [of the certificate]?” he posed a rhetoric question.

He added the government has been saying that it has established “very good” diplomatic ties. The government, he continued, termed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Foreign Ministers summit on the Afghan issue in Islamabad in December a “fantastic sign of a successful foreign policy”. “Then why have you deprived Shah Mahmood Qureshi [of a certificate]?” he questioned.