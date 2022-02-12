NATIONAL

Qureshi questions ministries’ performance evaluation criteria

By News Desk

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has questioned the performance evaluation criteria of federal ministries, a news outlet reported on Saturday.

According to the report, the foreign minister wrote a letter to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Shehzad Arbab, expressing grave concern over giving the foreign ministry 11th place in the performance evaluation.

He said the foreign ministry had met 22 of the 26 targets and 18 of the 24 targets set out in the performance agreement, adding that his ministry had also carried out high-level initiatives.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs raises concerns about the grading system. It should be made clear whatever system was used to grade ministries” wrote Qureshi in a letter adding that no issues were raised concerning the ministry’s work.

Earlier on Thursday, the PM had awarded ten ministers with appreciation certificates for their outstanding performance.

Those who received the certificates from the PM included Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar, Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiyar, Advisor on National Security Division Dr Moeed Yusuf, Adviser on Commerce Razak Dawood, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, and Minister for National Food Security Fakhar Imam.

