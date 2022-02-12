NATIONAL

Pakistan’s first woman string theorist: ‘Sky is limit for girls in science’

By Anadolu Agency

LAHORE: Pakistan’s first woman scientist to earn her PhD in the cutting-edge world of string theory is urging girls nationwide to pursue a career in science with “every field open to them”.

Speaking exclusively to Anadolu Agency to mark the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, which falls on February 11, Tasneem Zehra Husain said it was not easy for her to pursue a scientific career “as I had no inspiration to look up to and in schools and even college, teachers especially made science subjects very dry.”

An eminent theoretical physicist who is also a literary enthusiast, Husain studied mathematics and physics at Kinnaird College before completing her master’s degree in physics from the Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad.

“I was a keen observer of puzzles. Growing up, I used to get bored of things very easily,” she explained.

She recalled how, when she told her father in the seventh grade that the curriculum in school had gotten “very dry,” he advised her to study for the O-level exams.

“That was an interesting thing for me,” she said.

O-level exams are subject-based academic qualifications for students in several countries, including Pakistan. They correspond to grades nine and 10, the first two years of high school.

Husain is a doctoral alumna of Sweden’s Stockholm University, where she studied theoretical physics and won a scholarship to further study the field of high-energy physics.

“When I was doing my post-doctorate, I helped the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) in establishing a School of Science and Engineering. But the biggest dilemma in our country is that all of our bright students have to go outside of the country to pursue a stable career,” Husain told Anadolu Agency.

Even while diving deep into string theory, a scientific model seeking to explain all of the physics at a fundamental level in an ambitious “theory of everything,” Husain did not abandon her love of literature, and managed to write her first novel, Only the Longest Threads.

That book was about the defining moments in which new scientific theories affect the understanding of the universe, and she is now working on a follow-up.

MORE FLEXIBILITY

According to a report in the Journal of Pakistan Medical Association (JPMA), observations from 2019 found that 85,000 female doctors are not working in the field, despite government and health institutions’ public awareness campaigns.

Husain stressed that there is no limit to what women can accomplish in the field of science, but stressed that the academic system needs be more flexible towards women according to their expertise.

“You can see doctors. So many of them don’t work after marriage because a woman after the marriage has to carry a child physically, and that affects her health,” she explained.

“If she isn’t available for work for a certain time period, it doesn’t mean she is lacking the capacity to work. A flexible system and proper policymaking are required.”

TEACHING TEACHERS

Husain also underlined the role of teachers as guiding stars, as they can spark inspiration in their students to take more interest in subjects and can even make those subjects more fun and interesting, stressing their real-life applications.

“If the teachers aren’t aware of the latest ways of teaching and they don’t have command over their subject, they can’t tell the students what the practical implications of that subject are,” said the scientist.

“If students, especially girls, get proper guidance and counselling, the sky is the limit for them and they can do wonders. It’s high time that we start telling our girls that every field is open for them.”

Previous articleExplainer: What does a French president do?
Anadolu Agency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Covid-19 booster efficacy wanes significantly by fourth month: study

WASHINGTON: The efficacy of third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines wanes substantially by the fourth month after administration, a new study...
Read more
NATIONAL

Authorities to launch ‘grand’ operation in Larkana prison, as prisoners release hostages

All police officials captured by hardcore prisoners in Central Prison Larkana were released as the authorities considered launching a 'grand operation', using personnel of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh govt dismisses Karachi police chief Yaqoob Minhas abruptly from duty

The Sindh government on Friday abruptly dismissed the Karachi police chief Additional Inspector General Imran Yaqoob Minhas, from duty, and replaced him with Ghulam...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab govt’s medical board rejects report on Nawaz’s health condition

Punjab government's medical board has refused to accept the report on former PM Nawaz Sharif’s health condition, as submitted in the Lahore High Court...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tarin reveals details of $3bn funds received from Saudi Arabia

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin informed the Senate on Friday that Pakistan has to return $3 billion, that was placed in the State Bank of...
Read more
NATIONAL

No-trust motion against PTI to be tabled, confirms PDM

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced on Friday that the opposition is all geared up to table a no-trust motion against...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Carrie Johnson: Conservative activist faces unwelcome limelight

LONDON: Carrie Johnson, the wife of Britain's prime minister, is an experienced political operative in her own right who has been thrust from the...

HBL PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans

The UNSC’s report on Afghanistan’s terrorism potential

Turkey’s balancing act in the Ukraine-Russia conflict

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.