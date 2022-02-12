NATIONAL

Hong Kong extends ban on flights from eight countries, including Pakistan

By Monitoring Report
HONG KONG, CHINA - 2020/10/24: A Hong Kong Airlines employee standing at the arrival hall to welcome passengers at the Hong Kong International Airport terminal. (Photo by Miguel Candela/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

HONG KONG: Hong Kong extended a ban on incoming flights from eight countries, including Pakistan, and imposed one on Nepal until March 4, with the government citing concerns over a growing Covid-19 outbreak.

The other countries are the United States, Britain, Australia, Canada, France, India and the Philippines.

Flights to Hong Kong are down 90 percent and hardly any are allowed to transit as the financial hub isolates itself from the world in the hope it can contain a coronavirus outbreak, even though new infections are overwhelmingly local transmissions.

Monitoring Report

