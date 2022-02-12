Cop dead in Islamabad shootout

ISLAMABAD: A sub-inspector of Islamabad police was killed in an exchange of fire with unidentified suspects in a four-wheeler near the Bhara Kahu neighbourhood on Saturday.

According to a police spokesperson, the incident began when assailants aboard a vehicle opened fire at labourers working at a society and injured three of them.

“The police on being informed regarding the incident chased the vehicle and intercepted it,” the spokesperson said, adding: “After an exchange of fire between the two sides, sub-inspector Liaquat Ali sustained injuries and later died while he was being shifted to a medical facility.”

Another policeman and one of the suspects also sustained bullet wounds. The suspect was later arrested.

“However, the other accomplice was able to escape,” the spokesperson said.

The injured and body were shifted to the hospital for treatment and medico-legal formalities.

Islamabad Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Faisal Kamran who later detailed the entire episode said it was a result of an old enmity between the two parties.

“One of the suspects is arrested in injured condition,” he said adding that driver of the vehicle who shot SI Ali is currently at large.

“We have obtained CCTV footage of the entire episode,” he said.