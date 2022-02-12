NATIONAL

India border guard seizes 11 Pakistan fishing boats

By Monitoring Report
TOPSHOT - Fishermen and supporters of Pakistan's ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party stage a rally on board boats in support of Kashmiri Muslims in Indian-administered Kashmir, in Karachi on August 4, 2020, ahead of the Yaum-i-Istehsal or Day of Exploitation on August 5, on the first anniversary after India scrapped Muslim-majority region Kashmir's semi-autonomous status and imposed a major security clampdown. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: Indian border patrol said it seized 11 fishing boats belonging to Pakistan fishermen near the western state of Gujarat.

The Border Security Force (BSF) claimed in a statement the boats and fishermen had intruded into the Indian territory.

A Hindustan Times report said three fishermen have also been apprehended.

Fishermen of the two countries are often jailed for accidentally crossing into each other’s territorial waters as fishing boats usually lack the technologies to locate exact positions.

Last month, Islamabad and New Delhi exchanged a list of fishermen languishing in each other’s jails.

Previous articleCop dead in Islamabad shootout
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Cop dead in Islamabad shootout

ISLAMABAD: A sub-inspector of Islamabad police was killed in an exchange of fire with unidentified suspects in a four-wheeler near the Bhara Kahu neighbourhood...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hong Kong extends ban on flights from eight countries, including Pakistan

HONG KONG: Hong Kong extended a ban on incoming flights from eight countries, including Pakistan, and imposed one on Nepal until March 4, with...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan’s first woman string theorist: ‘Sky is limit for girls in science’

LAHORE: Pakistan's first woman scientist to earn her PhD in the cutting-edge world of string theory is urging girls nationwide to pursue a career...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 booster efficacy wanes significantly by fourth month: study

WASHINGTON: The efficacy of third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines wanes substantially by the fourth month after administration, a new study...
Read more
NATIONAL

Authorities to launch ‘grand’ operation in Larkana prison, as prisoners release hostages

All police officials captured by hardcore prisoners in Central Prison Larkana were released as the authorities considered launching a 'grand operation', using personnel of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh govt dismisses Karachi police chief Yaqoob Minhas abruptly from duty

The Sindh government on Friday abruptly dismissed the Karachi police chief Additional Inspector General Imran Yaqoob Minhas, from duty, and replaced him with Ghulam...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Explainer: What does a French president do?

PARIS: French voters go to the ballot box on April 10 and 24 to elect a new president or to re-elect the incumbent Emmanuel...

Covid-19 booster efficacy wanes significantly by fourth month: study

Heavy snow a welcome ‘problem’ for Beijing venues

Carrie Johnson: Conservative activist faces unwelcome limelight

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.