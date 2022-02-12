India border guard seizes 11 Pakistan fishing boats

NEW DELHI: Indian border patrol said it seized 11 fishing boats belonging to Pakistan fishermen near the western state of Gujarat.

The Border Security Force (BSF) claimed in a statement the boats and fishermen had intruded into the Indian territory.

A Hindustan Times report said three fishermen have also been apprehended.

Fishermen of the two countries are often jailed for accidentally crossing into each other’s territorial waters as fishing boats usually lack the technologies to locate exact positions.

Last month, Islamabad and New Delhi exchanged a list of fishermen languishing in each other’s jails.