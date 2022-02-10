Tait expresses joy over appointment as Pakistan’s bowling coach

Former Australian bowler Shaun Tait has expressed joy over being appointed and associated with the Pakistan cricket team, Geo News reported on Thursday.

In a video statement, the fast bowler said that Pakistan has several great fast bowlers and it’s a big responsibility to be a bowling coach for Pakistan.

“Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Hassan Ali and Mohammad Abbas are some of the names of the great bowlers in Pakistan and I am passionate to work with them,” he said.

“I can’t wait anymore to avail myself of the opportunity to work with the Pakistan team.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had appointed Shaun Tait as the bowling coach for the upcoming historic series against Australia.

On Tuesday, Cricket Australia had announced an 18-member Test squad for the much-awaited Pakistan tour in almost 24 years, starting on March 4 in Rawalpindi.