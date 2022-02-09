‘Shuttlecock’ civil servant, moved five times in six months, moves court

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition filed by a Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) in the Housing Urban Development against his frequent transfers, by ordering the Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal to decide the fate of his request in four-week time.

The court gave these orders on the first day of the hearing of a petition filed by Muhammad Ashraf against his fifth transfer in six months, being shuttlecocked from one office to another.

Iftikhar Ahmad Mian, who represented the petitioner, told the court his client has been shunted around on political grounds.

He further said the petitioner had even approached the Punjab Services Tribunal but returned empty-handed.

“And now when his appeal has finally been filed with the chief secretary, it, too, has not been decided as yet,” he said and added that therefore it was prayed to the court to order Afzal to rule on the application.

Unless the application’s fate was decided, the authorities may be barred from executing the transfer order, he said.