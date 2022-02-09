NATIONAL

Expanding UNSC only way to ensure equitable regional representation: Pakistan

By APP
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2021/12/22: Press briefing by Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations at UN Headquarters. He discussed regional affairs including Afghanistan. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

UNITED NATIONS: While firmly opposing additional permanent nations in the Security Council, Pakistan reaffirmed its call for equitable representation of regional groups on the 15-member United Nations body by adding more non-permanent seats to it.

The 15-member Security Council, the most powerful UN body which can make mandatory decisions on war and peace, has five veto-bearing permanent members named when the United Nations was created in 1945.

The permanent members are Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States. Ten other countries rotate for two-year terms according to regions.

A majority of UN members believe the Security Council is unrepresentative and dominated by industrial nations.

“The regional distribution of 11-12 non-permanent seats proposed by the UfC (Uniting for Consensus group led by Italy and Pakistan) would ensure ‘equitable representation’ of each region,” Ambassador Munir Akram said as the long-running Inter-Governmental Negotiations (IGN) aimed at reforming the council resumed the process.

“The reform of the Security Council should redress the existing imbalances in the regional representation — adding to the representation of the under-represented regions and at least not adding to the representation of the over-represented regions,” the envoy said.

“The UfC’s proposal — to add only non-permanent members, which are elected periodically by the General Assembly — is also more democratic,” he said, adding it was fundamentally different from that of Group of four — India, Brazil, Germany and Japan — whose members claim permanent seats as a matter of right — a right borne out of a sense of self-entitlement.

He described the G-4 claim as contrary to not only the UN Charter’s precept of the sovereign equality of member states but also “undemocratic”.

About references made to the “new realities” during the debate on Tuesday and the claims by some to be in the Security Council because they have greater “capacity” and willingness to contribute to international peace and security, Ambassador Akram said the contributions of small and medium nations have been much more sizable than the “self-interested positions and policies of those ambitious to achieve permanent membership”.

He said: “Any state which stands in violation of the resolutions of the Security Council for over 50 years does not deserve to even claim the right to any membership on the Council.”

Full-scale negotiations to reform the Security Council began in the General Assembly in February 2009 on five key areas — the categories of membership, the question of veto, regional representation, size of an enlarged Security Council, and working methods of the council and its relationship with the General Assembly.

Despite a general agreement on enlarging the Council, as part of the UN reform process, member states remain divided over the details.

In his remarks, Ambassador Akram said while the existence of permanent members and the veto was the underlying cause of the Security Council’s paralysis, the addition of members in the permanent category would reduce the number of seats available to the rest of the UN’s membership.

“If six new permanent members are added, as has been proposed, this would leave only four to five additional seats for the rest of 182 members of the UN General Assembly from all 5 regions,” he said.

“This would certainly not amount to the ‘equitable geographical representation’ prescribed in the title of the item under which we are exploring a reform of the Security Council.”

The UfC, he said, was sensitive to and supportive of Africa’s legitimate quest to rectify the “historic injustice” against the continent, which has no permanent seat on the Security Council. “This must be redressed as similar historic injustices against the Arab group, the OIC countries, the SIDS (Small Island Developing States), and Latin America.

Africa’s desire for “equal rights” is very different from the individual claims to permanent membership of the four countries — the continent’s demand is for the region, not for individual states, Ambassador Akram said.

As an OIC member, the envoy said that several Islamic Summit meetings have declared clearly if there is an expansion of the Security Council, the Islamic countries must be represented in any category of membership that is created.

“We believe that the UfC’s proposal regarding ‘regional representation’ can provide a way to redress the historic injustices against Africa, the OIC, the Arab States, the SIDs and other regions.”

“The UfC’s approach would ensure not only approval of the reform proposed by the General Assembly, but it would also ensure the adoption of any Charter amendment required to reform the Security Council,” he said.

Previous article‘Shuttlecock’ civil servant, moved five times in six months, moves court
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

‘Shuttlecock’ civil servant, moved five times in six months, moves court

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition filed by a Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) in the Housing Urban Development...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Dacoit opposition’ joined hand to evade prison in graft cases: Imran

FAISALABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said the "dacoit politicians" in the opposition benches who looted the exchequer when their respective parties were in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Daily Covid-19 deaths hit four-month high

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday reported 50 deaths from coronavirus after a period of four months, increasing the overall death toll to 29,601, the National...
Read more
NATIONAL

Former KP minister withdraws appeal against disqualification

ISLAMABAD: A former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister on Wednesday withdrew an appeal against his disqualification as a member of the provincial assembly. Shah Muhammad Khan was...
Read more
NATIONAL

One hijab-clad girl exposed India’s politics, treatment of minorities: minister

ISLAMABAD: After a young headscarf-clad Muslim student was heckled and jeered at by a Hindu mob in the southwestern state of Karnataka, a minister...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC suspends PHC postponement of second phase of KP LG elections

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday suspended an order of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) postponing the second phase of the local government elections...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Former KP minister withdraws appeal against disqualification

ISLAMABAD: A former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister on Wednesday withdrew an appeal against his disqualification as a member of the provincial assembly. Shah Muhammad Khan was...

One hijab-clad girl exposed India’s politics, treatment of minorities: minister

PCB recalls Rauf, Masood for series against Australia

SC suspends PHC postponement of second phase of KP LG elections

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.