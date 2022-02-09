NATIONAL

MQM-P receives no signal to leave alliance with govt: Sabzwari

By News Desk

MQM-P Senator Faisal Sabzwari has advised the incumbent government not to panic and said that his party has not received any signal yet to leave the PTI government, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

Speaking on a TV programme, Sabzwari said that the PTI-led government should focus on performance rather than get panicked.

“Due to rising inflation in the country, 80 percent of people want us to leave the government alliance,” he added.

In response to a query, he said that the MQM-P has not yet received any warning it will quit the current government alliance.

It is worth noting that the MQM-P delegation led by party Deputy Convenor Amir Khan had met PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday and discussed the current political situation, including other issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Amir Khan had said that people “want to get rid of the government as soon as possible.”

He was of the view that issues should be resolved through dialogue and that all matters discussed with the PML-N leaders would be put before the party committee.

Previous articlePunjab govt directs introducing need based posts in govt deptts
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Punjab govt directs introducing need based posts in govt deptts

LAHORE: Punjab government Wednesday instructed introducing of need based posts in the government departments and to make recruitment accordingly instead of recruiting on already...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan summons Indian envoy over hijab ban in Karnataka schools

Pakistan on Wednesday deplored the "reprehensible act" of banning Muslim students from wearing hijab in the Indian state of Karnataka and summoned the Indian...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistani scientist selected to participate in UN biosecurity workshop

RAWALPINDI: Dr Wasim Sajjad, an assistant professor at National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS), has been selected to represent the university at a virtual...
Read more
NATIONAL

Friction erupts over promotions, appointments in Sindh public universities

Friction between the Sindh government and teachers intensified on Wednesday after the former sought details of all appointments and promotions from 2019 till now...
Read more
NATIONAL

Security forces kill a terrorist in North Waziristan

Security forces killed a terrorist during an exchange of fire in the Shewa area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) North Waziristan district on the night...
Read more
NATIONAL

FIA unearths fraud in CBR ECHS, registers FIR against officer bearers of society

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has unearthed an alleged fraud worth billions of rupees in the Central Board of Revenue Employees Cooperative Housing Society (CBR...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistani scientist selected to participate in UN biosecurity workshop

RAWALPINDI: Dr Wasim Sajjad, an assistant professor at National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS), has been selected to represent the university at a virtual...

Friction erupts over promotions, appointments in Sindh public universities

Security forces kill a terrorist in North Waziristan

FIA unearths fraud in CBR ECHS, registers FIR against officer bearers of society

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.