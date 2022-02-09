MQM-P receives no signal to leave alliance with govt: Sabzwari

MQM-P Senator Faisal Sabzwari has advised the incumbent government not to panic and said that his party has not received any signal yet to leave the PTI government, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

Speaking on a TV programme, Sabzwari said that the PTI-led government should focus on performance rather than get panicked.

“Due to rising inflation in the country, 80 percent of people want us to leave the government alliance,” he added.

In response to a query, he said that the MQM-P has not yet received any warning it will quit the current government alliance.

It is worth noting that the MQM-P delegation led by party Deputy Convenor Amir Khan had met PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday and discussed the current political situation, including other issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Amir Khan had said that people “want to get rid of the government as soon as possible.”

He was of the view that issues should be resolved through dialogue and that all matters discussed with the PML-N leaders would be put before the party committee.