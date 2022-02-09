NATIONAL

Punjab govt directs introducing need based posts in govt deptts

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab government Wednesday instructed introducing of need based posts in the government departments and to make recruitment accordingly instead of recruiting on already unnecessary approved seats.

The Finance Department and the Planning and Development Board will review the sanctioned seats in all government departments and ensure the needfulness and requirements of the seats.

However, the profitable semi-government companies and authorities covering expenses from their own resources will be authorized to recruit as according to their requirements. But the government-funded companies will be required to approve new positions before hiring. The recruitment ban notification will be reviewed while the recruitments for approved key seats will be exempted from the ban.

The decisions were taken in the 75th meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development presided over by the Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht. The other participants in the meeting included Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal, Advisor to Chief Minister for Economic Affairs Dr. Salman Shah, Chief Secretary Punjab, Secretary Finance, Secretary Planning and Development Board and secretaries of relevant departments.

The finance minister observed that vacant seats in government departments, companies and authorities have a negative impact on the performance of the institutions and it was important to ensure immediate recruitment for all such seats. In addition, there are a number of seats in government departments that have either been replaced by machines or are no longer required.

Hashim Jawan Bakht observed that it was better for the government to focus on their rationality and provide non-existent facilities instead of unnecessary recruitments to improve the performance of government departments, adapting to modern requirements instead of burdening the public exchequer with more recruitments for such seats.

More than 10 demands were made by various departments in the meeting. The meeting approved recruitment in Safe City Authority on the request Home Department and Water Supply scheme for Tehsil Issa Khel of the irrigation department.

The meeting also approved a supplementary budget of Rs 10.74 million for recruitment of psychology specialists for establishment of Psycho Socio Centers, and service charges of supplies of food to Ehsas programs.

The agenda regarding construction of Rawalpindi Ring Road was postponed till the next meeting for further clarification while the agenda regarding procurement of number plates of Excise and Taxation Department was approved to be discussed in the Cabinet Committee.

Previous articleUN migration agency appeals for $589m to support Afghanistan, neighbouring countries
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan summons Indian envoy over hijab ban in Karnataka schools

Pakistan on Wednesday deplored the "reprehensible act" of banning Muslim students from wearing hijab in the Indian state of Karnataka and summoned the Indian...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistani scientist selected to participate in UN biosecurity workshop

RAWALPINDI: Dr Wasim Sajjad, an assistant professor at National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS), has been selected to represent the university at a virtual...
Read more
NATIONAL

Friction erupts over promotions, appointments in Sindh public universities

Friction between the Sindh government and teachers intensified on Wednesday after the former sought details of all appointments and promotions from 2019 till now...
Read more
NATIONAL

Security forces kill a terrorist in North Waziristan

Security forces killed a terrorist during an exchange of fire in the Shewa area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) North Waziristan district on the night...
Read more
NATIONAL

FIA unearths fraud in CBR ECHS, registers FIR against officer bearers of society

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has unearthed an alleged fraud worth billions of rupees in the Central Board of Revenue Employees Cooperative Housing Society (CBR...
Read more
NATIONAL

China showers praises on PM Imran Khan for attending opening ceremony of Beijing Olympics

China on Wednesday showered praises on Prime Minister Imran Khan for attending the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics Winter Games despite a boycott...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Friction erupts over promotions, appointments in Sindh public universities

Friction between the Sindh government and teachers intensified on Wednesday after the former sought details of all appointments and promotions from 2019 till now...

Security forces kill a terrorist in North Waziristan

FIA unearths fraud in CBR ECHS, registers FIR against officer bearers of society

China showers praises on PM Imran Khan for attending opening ceremony of Beijing Olympics

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.