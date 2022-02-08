Sports

Australia name full-strength squad for Pakistan tour

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 28: Man of the match local hero Scott Boland of Australia congratulated by teammates during the Boxing Day Test Match in the Ashes series between Australia and England at The Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 28, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Dave Hewison/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CANBERRA: Australia named a full-strength squad on Tuesday for its first Pakistan tour in 24 years, with spinners Mitchell Swepson and Ashton Agar drafted to back up their formidable pace attack.

Pat Cummins’ side — which recently lost coach Justin Langer in acrimonious circumstances — are slated to play a three-Test series in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4.

Bowler Josh Hazelwood will be back in action after missing most of Australia’s recent 4-0 demolition of England in the Ashes.

Scott Boland who thrilled fans with a stunning debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during that series — including a spell that saw him take six wickets for seven runs — has been retained.

But there will be more backup in the spin department for stalwart Nathan Lyon, who is joined by leg-spinner Swepson and left-hander Agar.

Batters Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith are also able to bowl spin, leaving the tourists with plenty of options if the subcontinental wickets start to turn.

It is Australia’s first tour of Pakistan in almost a quarter-century.

Cricket-mad Pakistan has struggled to entice foreign sides back after home internationals were suspended following an attack on the Sri Lanka Test side in 2009.

Pakistan was forced to play their home international matches abroad — mostly in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — until 2015 when normal service tentatively resumed.

While squads for the limited-overs matches that will follow the Tests are yet to be named, the fact no Test players have pulled out is a vote of confidence for a tour that was only given the green light to proceed following a Cricket Australia meeting last week.

Thorough security assessments were conducted by officials for the first trip by an Australian team to Pakistan since the 2009 attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore.

“This squad covers for all scenarios, including the conditions, given it has been such a long time since Australia was last in Pakistan,” selector George Bailey said.

“With several subcontinent tours and a one-day World Cup in India on the near horizon this is a great first up challenge for the group after the successful home Ashes Series.

“It’s also a very historic tour given the length of time since an Australian side last toured Pakistan.”

For Australia, the tour will be a major test of Cricket Australia’s decision to push Langer out of the coaching role.

Andrew McDonald has been appointed interim coach.

The absence of Langer will be felt in terms of experience in the conditions. Langer, a left-handed opener, played one Test in Lahore in 1994 and three Tests in 1998, posting a century and two half-centuries on Pakistan soil.

AUSTRALIA SQUAD: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

SCHEDULE:

March 4-8: First Test, Rawalpindi

March 12-16: Second Test, Karachi

March 21-25: Third Test, Lahore

March 29: First ODI, Rawalpindi

March 31: Second ODI, Rawalpindi

April 2: Third ODI, Rawalpindi

April 5: Only T20, Rawalpindi

— With input from AP

World

In India, wearing hijab bars Muslim students from class

NEW DELHI: When the students were barred last month from entering their classrooms and told not to wear hijab, a headscarf used by Muslim...

UN experts: ‘Terrorist groups’ enjoy freedom in Afghanistan

US says Iran nuclear deal possible as talks resume in Vienna

Australia name full-strength squad for Pakistan tour

