US approves $100mn arms sale to Taiwan for missile upgrades

By Reuters
JAFFA, ISRAEL - MARCH 4: A U.S. soldier guides a Patriot anti-missile missile into place as Patriot batteries are deployed March 4, 2003 on Jaffa beach near Tel Aviv. The batteries, supplied and operated by U.S. troops, are a back-up system to the Israeli Arrow missile killer meant to protect the densely populated center from the potential threat of Iraqi Scud missiles. (Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON: The United States has approved a possible $100 million sale of equipment and services to Taiwan to “sustain, maintain, and improve” the Patriot missile defence system used by the island claimed by China, the Pentagon said on Monday.

A statement from the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency said it had delivered the required certification notifying Congress following State Department approval for the sale, which was requested by Taiwan’s de facto embassy in Washington.

Upgrades to the Patriot Air Defence System would “help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, economic and progress in the region,” the DSCA said in a statement.

“This proposed sale serves US national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernise its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability,” the agency said.

The main contractors would be Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin, it said.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said it “highly welcomed” the decision.

“In the face of China’s continued military expansion and provocative actions, our country will maintain its national security with a solid defense, and continue to deepen the close security partnership between Taiwan and the United States,” it said in a statement.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry has said the decision to obtain newer Patriot missiles was made during a 2019 meeting with US officials in the administration of President Donald Trump.

The ministry said the deal was expected to “come into effect” within one month.

The island has complained of repeated missions by China’s air force in its air defence zone, part of what Washington claims as Beijing’s effort to pressure Taipei into accepting its sovereignty.

The United States, like most countries, does not have official relations with Taiwan, but Washington is its biggest backer and is bound by law to provide it with the means to defend itself.

US officials have been pushing Taiwan to modernise its military so it can become a “porcupine,” hard for China to attack, and such arms sales always anger China.

China’s ambassador to the United States said last month that the two superpowers could end up in a military conflict if Washington encourages Taiwan’s independence.

