Sports

Langer delivers shock resignation as Australia cricket coach

By AFP
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 27: Australian coach Justin Langer looks on before day two of the Second Test match in the series between Australia and New Zealand at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 27, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mike Owen/Getty Images)

SYDNEY: Australian men’s cricket coach Justin Langer announced his surprise resignation Saturday, just weeks after trouncing archrivals England in a lopsided Ashes series and months after winning the T20 World Cup.

The 51-year-old walked away from the top management job in Australian sports after a sometimes difficult relationship with players and acrimonious talks with governing body Cricket Australia.

Board members held lengthy discussions about Langer’s future into Friday night but appeared to have failed to reach an agreement on a new deal with the former Test batsman.

The coach is said to have bristled at being asked to effectively reapply for his job and being offered a short-term contract, despite a stellar record that culminated in a 4-0 Ashes victory and Australia being ranked the world’s number one Test team.

Sports management company DSEG announced Langer’s departure in a terse statement saying “our client Justin Langer has this morning tendered his resignation as coach of the Australian men’s cricket team”.

“The resignation follows a meeting with Cricket Australia last evening. The resignation is effective immediately.”

Cricket Australia confirmed the news but did not immediately comment.

Langer took the job in 2018, with Australian cricket at its lowest ebb for decades in the wake of a cheating affair.

He restored the team’s reputation — despite a series of scandals including the recent resignation of Test captain Tim Paine.

But senior players were reportedly irked by his “headmaster-like” leadership style and new captain Pat Cummins pointedly did not publicly back Langer when asked to do so.

“I am intense, yeah, I am serious, I am — do I get grumpy sometimes? Yeah, I get grumpy sometimes,” Langer acknowledged early last year. “I’m not perfect that’s for sure.”

Previous articleEpaper – February 05-2022 LHR
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

HBL PSL: Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by nine runs

Peshawar Zalmi bowlers and Shoaib Malik guided their team to a comprehensive nine-run victory against 2020-champions Karachi Kings in match number 11 of the...
Read more
Sports

PCB, CA revise dates for Australia’s tour of Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Australia on Friday announced the revised itinerary of the Australia cricket team's tour of Pakistan next month...
Read more
Sports

Rohit Sharma to lead India into 1,000th ODI

NEW DELHI: India's new white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma will start his full-time ODI tenure on Sunday as his team will play the West Indies...
Read more
Sports

Hasnain suspended over illegal bowling action

Pakistan paceman Muhammad Hasnain was suspended on Friday from further participation in the ongoing seventh edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) as...
Read more
Sports

Hashim Amla praises Pakistan cricket team

Former South Africa batsman Hashim Amla has praised the Pakistan cricket team, describing the team as "talented, entertaining and a treat to watch", Dawn...
Read more
Sports

Multan Sultans’ man-mountain Tim David shares PSL experience so far

Singaporean cricketer Tim David, playing for Multan Sultans in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), says the quality of batting and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Three terrorists killed in Balochistan’s Kech: ISPR

Three terrorists, including two high-value targets were killed by security forces in the Balgatar area of Balochistan's Kech district during a follow-up clearance operation...

Pak-TTP relations create space for others

‘Ukraine crisis: The West Versus Russia’

Entrepreneurship inculcates prosperity

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.