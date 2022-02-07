NATIONAL

Key political figure to ‘join’ PPP amid Bilawal’s South Punjab visit

By INP

ISLAMABAD: An important political figure is expected to join the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) amid PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visit to South Punjab.

Sources in the PPP told Pakistan Today, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit South Punjab for three days where he will visit the Khar House in Kot Addu for the condolences with the Hina Rabbani Khar on the sad demise of her father.

PPP chairman will also address the Workers Convention in Multan on Feb 9 as part of the preparations for the anti-government long march. Local leaders and South Punjab workers of PPP have started preparations for the convention.

It is reported that an important political personality may join the PPP during the Bilawal Bhutto trip to South Punjab.

Earlier, former president Asif Ali Zardari and his son PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had met PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and vice president Maryam Nawaz over lunch in Model Town and discussed options to oust the PTI government.

They met after almost a year of strained relations over the issue of en-mass resignations from assemblies.

