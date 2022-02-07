NATIONAL

Nawabshah woman donates liver to save husband’s life

By Staff Report

NAWABSHAH: A Nawabshah couple proved they are a perfect match for each other, as a woman donated part of her liver to save her husband’s life.

“He is my ‘jigar‘ that’s why I gave part of my liver to save his life,” a woman lying on the hospital bed said with a smile on her face.

Replying to a question, she said they are married for the last 10 years with no kids.

Showing her bond for her husband, the woman said since they don’t have any kids, her husband is everything for her and she can donate every part of her body just to save his life.

Separately, Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre (PKLI&RC) made history by performing one kidney transplant and one liver transplant the same day to save two lives in Pakistan.

The liver and kidney grafts were initially transported via helicopter to Dubai where the UAE Organ Donation and Transplantation and UAE Ministry of Health team airlifted the two organs in a specially hired five-seater commercial jet to hand over them to the PKLI&RC transplant team.

Previous articleKey political figure to ‘join’ PPP amid Bilawal’s South Punjab visit
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Key political figure to ‘join’ PPP amid Bilawal’s South Punjab visit

ISLAMABAD: An important political figure is expected to join the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) amid PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visit to South Punjab. Sources...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC to abolish rapid antigen tests for inbound passengers from February 8

The National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) has announced on Monday to abolish Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) for inbound passengers from February 8. As per...
Read more
NATIONAL

Avalanche kills at least 19 on Pakistan-Afghanistan border

PESHAWAR: At least 19 people were killed by an avalanche on Monday while crossing a remote mountain pass from Afghanistan to Pakistan, a Taliban...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC bins petition seeking PUBG game ban

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed a petition seeking a ban on PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), a popular online multiplayer battle game, Justice...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hyundai suffers backlash in India after Pakistan partner tweets on held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI: South Korea's Hyundai Motors faced calls on Monday for a boycott of its cars from Indians incensed over a tweet from the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran becomes first Pakistan leader to visit Russia in over two decades

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan will become the first prime minister of Pakistan in over two decades to embark on a bilateral visit to Russia, Foreign...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Tickets for Indo-Pak 2022 T20 World Cup match sold out within...

As expected, the tickets for the 2022 T20 World Cup Group stage match between India and Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)...

Collingwood appointed as England’s interim head coach for West Indies Test series

Muslims to vote against hate, ‘insecurity’ in India’s crucial state polls

China urges U.S. not to go further down the wrong path

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.