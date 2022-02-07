PM’s visit to China highly successful, says Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has termed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to China as timely and highly successful.

A day earlier, the PM had concluded his visit to China. The premier had held a meeting with President Xi Jinping and welcomed increased Chinese investment in the CPEC Phase-II, which focuses on industrialisation and improving people’s livelihoods.

In a statement issued on Monday, Qureshi said the joint statement issued on the conclusion of the visit reflects its success.

The minister said the two sides held detailed discussions on bilateral cooperation and regional situation, including Afghanistan.

He said the two countries are committed to early completion of the second phase projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said spoilers do not want to see CPEC progressing; however, they will never succeed in their designs.

He said it was decided that a meeting of the neighboring counties of Afghanistan will be convened in Beijing by the end of the next month to discuss the future strategy.

He said the Afghan interim government will also be invited to the meeting.

He said Pakistan’s relations with Russia are also on the positive trajectory, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited PM Imran to visit his country and the premier will visit Moscow this month.