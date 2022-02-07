NATIONAL

PM’s visit to China highly successful, says Qureshi

By News Desk

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has termed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to China as timely and highly successful.

A day earlier, the PM had concluded his visit to China. The premier had held a meeting with President Xi Jinping and welcomed increased Chinese investment in the CPEC Phase-II, which focuses on industrialisation and improving people’s livelihoods.

In a statement issued on Monday, Qureshi said the joint statement issued on the conclusion of the visit reflects its success.

The minister said the two sides held detailed discussions on bilateral cooperation and regional situation, including Afghanistan.

He said the two countries are committed to early completion of the second phase projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said spoilers do not want to see CPEC progressing; however, they will never succeed in their designs.

He said it was decided that a meeting of the neighboring counties of Afghanistan will be convened in Beijing by the end of the next month to discuss the future strategy.

He said the Afghan interim government will also be invited to the meeting.

He said Pakistan’s relations with Russia are also on the positive trajectory, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited PM Imran to visit his country and the premier will visit Moscow this month.

Previous articleNawabshah woman donates liver to save husband’s life
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Nawabshah woman donates liver to save husband’s life

NAWABSHAH: A Nawabshah couple proved they are a perfect match for each other, as a woman donated part of her liver to save her...
Read more
NATIONAL

Key political figure to ‘join’ PPP amid Bilawal’s South Punjab visit

ISLAMABAD: An important political figure is expected to join the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) amid PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visit to South Punjab. Sources...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC to abolish rapid antigen tests for inbound passengers from February 8

The National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) has announced on Monday to abolish Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) for inbound passengers from February 8. As per...
Read more
NATIONAL

Avalanche kills at least 19 on Pakistan-Afghanistan border

PESHAWAR: At least 19 people were killed by an avalanche on Monday while crossing a remote mountain pass from Afghanistan to Pakistan, a Taliban...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC bins petition seeking PUBG game ban

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed a petition seeking a ban on PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), a popular online multiplayer battle game, Justice...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hyundai suffers backlash in India after Pakistan partner tweets on held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI: South Korea's Hyundai Motors faced calls on Monday for a boycott of its cars from Indians incensed over a tweet from the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

NCOC to abolish rapid antigen tests for inbound passengers from February...

The National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) has announced on Monday to abolish Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) for inbound passengers from February 8. As per...

Tickets for Indo-Pak 2022 T20 World Cup match sold out within hours

Collingwood appointed as England’s interim head coach for West Indies Test series

Muslims to vote against hate, ‘insecurity’ in India’s crucial state polls

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.