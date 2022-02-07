Sports

Ronaldo becomes world’s first person to reach 400m Instagram followers

By News Desk

Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first person in the world to reach 400 million followers on Instagram.

The Manchester United footballer crossed the 400 million mark just a day after he celebrated his 37th birthday with his partner Georgina Rodriguez.

As an accompanying caption to his post, Ronaldo wrote: “Life is a roller coaster. Hard work, high speed, urgent goals, demanding expectations…But in the end, it all comes down to family, love, honesty, friendship, values that make it all worth it. Thanks for all the messages! 37 and counting!”

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has 3,242 posts with an average of 10 million likes for each post. The celebrity himself follows only 500 Instagram accounts.

His posts are mostly about family, football and the occasional promotion of his label, CR7.

After Ronaldo, American celebrity Kylie Jenner is the second most-followed person on Instagram with over 308 million followers.

The top footballer Lionel Messi ranks third with 306 million Instagram followers.

News Desk

