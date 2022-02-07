HBL PSL brings more misery, suffering for Lahoriites

LAHORE: Once a reason for fanfare and amusement, the HBL PSL’s Lahore Leg has brought suffering and misery for Lahoriites – thanks to poor planning and handling of traffic mess created due to security arrangements made by the management.

The provincial capital was hit by the worst traffic jam even before the teams arrived in the provincial capital for the second round of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven.

Long queues of vehicles were remain stuck in Ferozepur Road, Gulberg, Jail Road, Mozang, Canal Road and other areas and the citizens continued to be disgraced on the roads whereas during all this time the traffic wardens also disappeared from duties and in many places the wardens were engaged in gossip.

According to details, a day earlier (on Sunday) in connection with PSL matches, Lahore DIG Operations Abid Khan, Chief Traffic Officer Montazir Mehdi, SP Security Rashid Hidayat and divisional officers attended PSL rehearsals regarding security.

However, the rehearsals were conducted from the airport to the PC Hotel and Qaddafi Stadium, during which all security and traffic arrangements were reviewed in detail. The rehearsals were attended by rescue personnel including police, rangers, dolphins and Peru forces and during this, traffic was suspended on Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road and Gulberg Main Boulevard.

Unfortunately, on Monday, the traffic situation had started deteriorating even before the arrival of the teams and the traffic pressure had increased on every main and connected road in Lahore.

Speaking to Pakistan Today, Amir Ali, a resident of DHA, informed that he had to travel from Mall Road to DHA in two hours while no traffic warden was seen working for the flow of traffic.

“It happens every time during PSL matches and we face the worst traffic jams. No traffic plan of any kind was seen and no warden could reduce the traffic pressure. However, the matches have not started yet and when these matches start, it is not known what the traffic situation will be like”.

“Outside the Pearl Continental Hotel, traffic on one side of the Mall Road was closed, causing all traffic coming from the Civil Secretariat from AnarKali Bazaar to the Governor’s House to be jammed. Similarly, this traffic pressure was not only on one road but I also faced severe traffic pressure from crossing Fortress Stadium to Abid Majeed Road,” he said.

Hina Gul, another resident of Jail Road, said her office was located near Liberty and it took her about an hour to reach her home.

“I covered four kilometers in one hour. The first problem is that even on normal days, people do not follow the traffic rules, which leads to rush hour and when unannounced diversions were made on the roads in connection with the matches, the traffic situation became very bad,” she said.

“I usually travel back from Gulberg Main Boulevard but before 5pm today (Monday) the traffic was so heavy that I had to take an alternative route. I turned towards Ferozepur Road but there was not only a traffic jam but also severe mismanagement,” she added.

“From Kalma Chowk to Qartaba Chowk I saw only one traffic warden and that warden was not clearing any traffic but was busy chatting with someone on his mobile phone. However, I turned towards Jail Road but the traffic on Ferozepur Road was getting jammed till MAO College,” she added.

Omar Farooq, a resident of Canal Road, said it was difficult to turn from the canal to Jail Road and Mall Road because the entire traffic system was chaotic.

“Whenever traffic is mismanaged on a road, the effect will be felt on all the roads connected to it. The diversion on Mall Road increased the traffic pressure on Davis Road, Jail Road and Canal. There are two major government and several private hospitals on Jail Road. Our traffic police did not have any plan to clear the traffic in case of any emergency. They should consider whether sports activities are for the entertainment of the people or for the sake of trouble,” he said.

What is the traffic plan?

According to the plan issued by the traffic police in the name of public convenience, efficient flow of traffic and awareness, more than 700 wardens will be deployed on the routes and alternative routes of cricket teams and shuttle service from parking stands will allow cricket fans to reach Qaddafi Stadium.

The intersection from Ichhra Bridge to Kalma Chowk will be closed for traffic during the matches. The CTO Lahore informed that as many as 11 DSPs and 90 inspectors will be on duty during the cricket matches.

“20 forklifts, 5 breakdowns will also be deployed to eliminate wrong parking. Similarly, five parking stands have been allotted to facilitate cricket fans and easy access to the stadium. Canal Road, Jail Road, Wahdat Road, MM Alam Road will remain open for traffic”.

“The Citizens will be kept informed of the changing traffic situation through Rasta app, Rasta FM 88.6. The intersection from Davis Chowk to Governor House Chowk will be closed for traffic while Barkat Market, Kalma underpass, center point, Firdous Market, Cantt and DHA will remain open,” CTO said.

He further informed that the roads would be closed for a few moments during the movement of the team and all diversions would be opened for traffic as the team passed.

“Traffic from Mozang-Ferozepur Road to Kasur Cantt will be diverted from Muslim Town Mor to Wahdat Road and from there the traffic will be diverted to Barkat Market, Center Point, Firdous Market, DHA junction and Walton Road. Citizens should avoid unnecessary travel to Gaddafi Stadium,” he added.