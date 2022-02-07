NATIONAL

LHC grants bail to Rambo in Ayesha TikToker’s blackmailing case

By Staff Correspondent

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday accepted the bail application of Amir Sohail alias Rambo, alleged blackmailer of TikToker Ayesha Akram Beg, in lieu of a surety bond of Rs0.1 million.

Justice Shahram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the bail petition filed by Rambo, in which the suspect stated that he had been arrested in connection with the blackmailing of the female TikToker.

“And now when the police have finished its questioning, I have again be sent to the jail despite the fact that I am no longer needed for further grilling,” read the petition.

Rambo further said that the allegation that he had blackmailed Ayesha was totally false, and there was no substance in it.

“There is no justification for keeping me in jail until the case of TikToker’s harassment at Greater Iqbal Park on August 14, 2021 is decided,” the petitioner added.

