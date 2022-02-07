Cabinet meeting cancelled as PM dashes to Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet meeting due today has been called off due to the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Quetta, sources said on Monday.

The Cabinet took back the agenda issued for the meeting on Tuesday.

PM Khan will meet with the Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai.

The premier will chair an important meeting of the high ups of Balochistan where he will be briefed on the law and order situation.

PM Imran Khan will also be briefed on the progress of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

On his visit, the PM will be flanked by federal ministers, MPAs and special assistants.

In the last few days, security forces had thwarted successfully the terrorists attack FC Headquarters in Noshki.