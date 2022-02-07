NATIONAL

Cabinet meeting cancelled as PM dashes to Balochistan

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs the meeting of Federal Cabinet. INP

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet meeting due today has been called off due to the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Quetta, sources said on Monday.

The Cabinet took back the agenda issued for the meeting on Tuesday.

PM Khan will meet with the Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai.

The premier will chair an important meeting of the high ups of Balochistan where he will be briefed on the law and order situation.

PM Imran Khan will also be briefed on the progress of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

On his visit, the PM will be flanked by federal ministers, MPAs and special assistants.

In the last few days, security forces had thwarted successfully the terrorists attack FC Headquarters in Noshki.

Previous articleFormer MNA and author Bushra Rehman passes away in Lahore
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Former MNA and author Bushra Rehman passes away in Lahore

LAHORE: Former MNA and novelist Bushra Rehman passed away here in Lahore. The funeral prayers of the deceased Bushra Rehman were offered at 4pm today...
Read more
NATIONAL

Wheat prices in Karachi witness Rs8/kg decline in a week

KARACHI: The wheat prices in Karachi have witnessed a decrease of Rs8 per kg in the last week, it was reported on Monday. The wheat...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM’s visit to China highly successful, says Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has termed Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent visit to China as timely and highly successful. A day earlier, the PM...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nawabshah woman donates liver to save husband’s life

NAWABSHAH: A Nawabshah couple proved they are a perfect match for each other, as a woman donated part of her liver to save her...
Read more
NATIONAL

Key political figure to ‘join’ PPP amid Bilawal’s South Punjab visit

ISLAMABAD: An important political figure is expected to join the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) amid PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visit to South Punjab. Sources...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC to abolish rapid antigen tests for inbound passengers from February 8

The National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) has announced on Monday to abolish Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) for inbound passengers from February 8. As per...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Serbia can never reverse Kosovo’s independence

It’s time for Serbia to recognize Kosovo’s independence, not only because it does not have the power and the means by which it can...

Digitalisation

Weak education system

Violence against women

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.