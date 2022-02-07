Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to implement treaty on release of prisoners

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Monday agreed to implement a bilateral treaty on the release of Pakistanis jailed in the kingdom, an aide to the Pakistani prime minister said on Monday.

The statement comes during a day-long visit of Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif to Islamabad, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and increasing connectivity between the interior ministries of both countries.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had signed a prisoner transfer agreement in May 2021 to repatriate over 2,000 Pakistanis jailed in the kingdom.

Arab News reported that Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Pakistani PM’s aide on the Middle East disclosed both countries have agreed to implement the prisoner release treaty.

“The Saudi interior minister has assured of the implementation of all agreements, including the prisoners release treaty, signed between the two countries,” Ashrafi said.

“The interior ministries of both countries will work together for speedy implementation of the prisoner release agreement.”

The agreement allows Pakistani individuals convicted in Saudi Arabia, especially for minor offenses, to complete their terms at home. It also benefits prisoners languishing in Saudi jails for not being able to pay fines.

During his visit, the Saudi interior minister also held a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed in Islamabad.

The two officials agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and increase connectivity between the ministries of interior, the Pakistani ministry said in a statement after the meeting.

It said the two ministers discussed issues of mutual interest, including the regional security situation, in the meeting. “Better liaison between the interior ministries of both countries is necessary to address different issues, including security challenges,” it added.

On the occasion, Prince Abdulaziz said relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are based on mutual trust and Islamic brotherhood, according to the statement.

Rasheed told his Saudi counterpart that Pakistan attaches great importance to its historic and brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia.

He said more than two million Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia are their asset. “We are grateful to the Saudi government for the excellent care of Pakistani workers,” he added.

Later, the Saudi delegation met President Dr Arif Alvi and highlighted that both countries have “shared concerns” in Afghanistan. He also urged the international community to help the Afghans in their hour of need.

According to Radio Pakistan, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia also reiterated the importance of further strengthening and diversifying bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

President Alvi said that the two countries have an excellent relationship which needs to be “further cemented for the mutual benefit of the two countries”, the report said.

He expressed the hope that the Saudi government would give “positive consideration” to release Pakistani prisoners in the kingdom who had completed their sentences.

“The president also expressed gratitude to the Saudi leadership for launching the Road to Makkah pilot project and stated that the government of Pakistan is looking forward to its expansion to other cities of the country,” the report said.

Earlier in the day, the Saudi interior minister arrived in Islamabad along with a delegation, where he was received by his Pakistani counterpart at the Noor Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi.