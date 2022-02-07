PM stresses significance of strengthening people-to-people connection with Saudi Arabia

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday stressed the need for further strengthening people-to-people linkages with Saudi Arabia, during a meeting with Saudia Arabia Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

PM Imran Khan further noted the conclusion of the agreement on the transfer of offenders between the two countries.

The PM expressed hope that a large number of Pakistani prisoners in Saudia Arabia would be repatriated to Pakistan through this framework.

PM Imran Khan went on to praise the leadership role of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in promoting Islamic unity, and acknowledged the endeavours of Saudia Arabia for peace and security in the region and beyond.

He also lauded the vision of Prince Mohammad bin Salman for Saudia Arabia’s progress and prosperity and his invaluable contribution to the abiding fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudia Arabia.

PM Imran Khan particularly thanked the Kingdom for its steadfast support to Pakistan, “especially in challenging times”. He thanked the Saudi leadership for the recent “financial budgetary support extended to Pakistan.”

Condemning the Houthi militia attacks targeted towards Saudia Arabia, the premier reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for the Kingdom’s security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Speaking on the occasion, Prince Abdulaziz conveyed cordial greetings of the Crown Prince to the Prime Minister and reaffirmed the close fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudia Arabia.

“Pakistan and Saudia Arabia are bound in a fraternal relationship marked by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation, and an abiding tradition of supporting each other,” the statement added.

He also acknowledged the positive contribution of Pakistanis in the development of the Kingdom and reiterated the resolve to work closely with the Pakistan side on all matters relating to his ministry.