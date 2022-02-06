NATIONAL

Qureshi, China counterpart discuss region, raise alarm over Afghanistan crisis

By Staff Report
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (L) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shake hands during a joint press conference at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on March 19, 2019. (Photo by FRED DUFOUR / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRED DUFOUR/AFP via Getty Images)

BEIJING/ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Sunday discussed the evolving security situation in the South Asian region and beyond, and expressed concern over the looming humanitarian catastrophe in war-ravaged Afghanistan.

The foreign minister is accompanying the prime minister on a four-day visit to China to attend the 2022 Winter Games.

On Afghanistan, the two leaders appreciated the important role played by the meeting of the six neighbouring nations in evolving regional consensus, and looked forward to the third meeting scheduled to be held in China.

It was agreed to maintain closer coordination to promote the shared objectives of peace, stability and development in Afghanistan and regional connectivity, a press statement said.

Qureshi underlined that Imran Khan’s meetings with the host leadership would provide fresh momentum to the bilateral strategic cooperative partnership, add new avenues to practical cooperation, spur high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) including industrial development, and develop greater synergies between the visions of geo-economics and the Global Development Initiative.

He briefed Yi on the rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and systemic assaults on the freedoms of minorities in India.

Recalling their last meeting in Chengdu for the third round of the Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue, the foreign minister appreciated the measures taken by the two sides to strengthen the strategic partnership between Pakistan and China.

Qureshi thanked his counterpart for China’s firm support of Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence and national development, and reaffirmed Islamabad’s full support to Beijing on issues of its interest.

He also congratulated his Chinese counterpart on the successful hosting of the Winter Olympics and conveyed his best wishes for the Chinese New Year.

PORTAL LAUNCHED

Meanwhile, Qureshi also inaugurated a portal to facilitate students and professionals, APP reported.

During the launching ceremony, Ambassador Moeen ul-Haque also accompanied the foreign minister.

Qureshi said the portal would enhance the technical linkage between the students from Pakistan and the Chinese experts and serve as a bridge between them.

The portal would provide support with regard to the latest innovative research and inventions, Qureshi said, adding it would also highlight the contributions of students and professionals in the relevant fields.

Staff Report

