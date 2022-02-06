Fake fertilizer factory sealed, two held in D.I. Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A fake fertilizer factory was sealed and two culprits were arrested by police here in DI Khan on Sunday.

According to details, the police on a tip-off raided a fake fertilizer factory established in a rented house located in Dera Ismail Khan city. During the raid, hundreds of bags of fake fertilizer, chemical drums, printed empty bags, sewing machine and digital scales were recovered.

The police confiscated the recovered items, sealed the factory and arrested two accused identified as Ibrahim and Saeed Khan. A case was registered against the detainees and they were being investigated.