Z-Park-STZA agreement to develop modern tech ecosystems in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister Imran Khan-led delegation visit to China has provided an opportunity for Pakistan to enhance and undertake the development of a modern tech ecosystem across the country.

According to reports, one of the top outcomes of the premier’s visit is the signing of an agreement between Pakistan’s Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) and Zhongguancun Science Park (Z-Park).

“Under the agreement signed between Pakistan and China, Z-Park and STZA will undertake the development of modern tech ecosystems across Pakistan,” according to STZ’s statement, adding the agreement with Z-Park was made possible as a result of extensive efforts made by the Pakistan Embassy in China, Chinese partner STZA’s team.

Established in 1988, Z-Park is one of the first science parks and first national innovation demonstration centers in China, which focuses on electronic information, biomedicine, energy, and environmental protection, new materials, advanced manufacturing, aerospace engineering, R&D, and services.

In recognition of the crucial need to harness the opportunities of the digital age, STZA was established under the STZA Ordinance 2020 to provide legislative and institutional support for the development of the national technology sector.

STZA is on the fast-track towards its goal of transforming Pakistan’s human capital into a high-end future workforce. Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated STZ Islamabad in January 2021 and Lahore Technopolis STZ on December 27, 2021.

The STZs promise a boost in tech export and an acceleration in transitioning towards a knowledge-based economy.