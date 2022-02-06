NATIONAL

3410 wheat bags seized as measures to curb smuggling

By Staff Report
Mandatory Credit: Photo by T Mughal/EPA/Shutterstock (7876460b) Trucks Loaded with Wheat Sacks Arrive at a Government Godown where It is Distributed to Flour Mills Across Punjab Province in Rawalpindi Pakistan 12 April 2008 the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (fao) Said On 11 April 2008 That Food Prices in Pakistan Were Increasing Because Wheat Price in the Country Was Lower Than in Neighbouring Countries and Wheat Flour Was Being Smuggled out Media Reports Said Today Pakistan is Currently Facing an Acute Shortage of Wheat Flour Which Has Triggered a Price Hike and a Shortage On the Basic Pakistani Commodity the Government Has Also Imposed a Total Ban On Export of Wheat Except the Export of the Commodity On Government-to-government Level to Overcome the Current Wheat Shortage in the Country Pakistan Wheat Shortage - Apr 2008

LAHORE: As many as 3410 bags of wheat being illegally shipped out of Punjab were seized at Mianwali and Bhakkar check-posts as authorities continue administrative measures to curb the smuggling of wheat and urea fertilizer.

The Punjab Chief Secretary, Kamran Ali Afzal shared these details at a briefing during a video-link meeting of divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at Civil Secretariat on Sunday. The meeting reviewed the prices of essential commodities, steps to prevent smuggling and public welfare initiatives.

The Chief Secretary directed the deputy commissioners to keep a close watch on the movement of wheat and fertilizer in the border districts and continue monitoring the supply chain of fertilizers. He also asked the officers to take stern action against the fertilizer dealers involved in hoarding and profiteering. He said that those fleecing consumers by creating artificial price-hikes deserve no leniency.

Kamran Afzal also issued instructions regarding strict implementation of restriction of one-dish and timings in wedding ceremonies. He said that in case of violation, action should be taken without any discrimination as per the Marriage Act. The divisional commissioners gave a detailed briefing to the meeting through video link.

The meeting was told that sale points have been established at union council level throughout the province to ensure availability of urea fertilizer at fixed rate. The administrative secretaries of different departments, including food, agriculture, and industries, Additional IG Special Branch and officers concerned attended the meeting.

Previous articleSindh launches drive against tax defaulting vehicles from today
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Sindh launches drive against tax defaulting vehicles from today

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that a road checking campaign will be launched...
Read more
NATIONAL

SNGPL, SSGC repair 887km pipelines

ISLAMABAD: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) have collectively repaired around 887-kilometer faulty pipelines and rectified 1447,342...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N central executive to take up crucial issues today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would meet today to finalise its strategy to oust the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government. PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Pakistan received warmth in China more than its expectations’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan held very comprehensive meetings with the Chinese leadership and reviewed the entire...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sanjrani, Bizenjo visit FC camp in Naushki, hail security forces for repulsing terrorist attacks

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday hailed security forces for repulsing terrorist attacks in Balochistan's Naushki and Panjgur areas earlier this week and killing...
Read more
NATIONAL

5 soldiers martyred in terrorist attack from Afghanistan: ISPR

Five Pakistani soldiers were martyred after terrorists inside Afghanistan opened fire on troops in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram district, the military's media affairs wing said...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Rallies in across EU, UK mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

LONDON: Hundreds belonging to Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora in the United Kingdom (UK) and Europe gathered in various cities to express solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied...

PML-N central executive to take up crucial issues today

‘Pakistan received warmth in China more than its expectations’

Sanjrani, Bizenjo visit FC camp in Naushki, hail security forces for repulsing terrorist attacks

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.