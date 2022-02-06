3410 wheat bags seized as measures to curb smuggling

LAHORE: As many as 3410 bags of wheat being illegally shipped out of Punjab were seized at Mianwali and Bhakkar check-posts as authorities continue administrative measures to curb the smuggling of wheat and urea fertilizer.

The Punjab Chief Secretary, Kamran Ali Afzal shared these details at a briefing during a video-link meeting of divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at Civil Secretariat on Sunday. The meeting reviewed the prices of essential commodities, steps to prevent smuggling and public welfare initiatives.

The Chief Secretary directed the deputy commissioners to keep a close watch on the movement of wheat and fertilizer in the border districts and continue monitoring the supply chain of fertilizers. He also asked the officers to take stern action against the fertilizer dealers involved in hoarding and profiteering. He said that those fleecing consumers by creating artificial price-hikes deserve no leniency.

Kamran Afzal also issued instructions regarding strict implementation of restriction of one-dish and timings in wedding ceremonies. He said that in case of violation, action should be taken without any discrimination as per the Marriage Act. The divisional commissioners gave a detailed briefing to the meeting through video link.

The meeting was told that sale points have been established at union council level throughout the province to ensure availability of urea fertilizer at fixed rate. The administrative secretaries of different departments, including food, agriculture, and industries, Additional IG Special Branch and officers concerned attended the meeting.