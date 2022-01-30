NATIONAL

Bhasha Dam: 267-meter cableway bridge completes

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The construction of a 267-meter long temporary cableway bridge has been completed which will expedite the transportation of heavy machinery and construction materials across the Indus River to the Diamer Bhasha Dam Project (DBDP).

According to the Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), the bridge, which was completed the other day and will be officially inaugurated for transport shortly, can bear 80 tonnes of weight.

“The cableway bridge on River Indus downstream will be used for the transportation from the left bank to the right bank for acceleration of construction activities on the Project,” according to WAPDA.

Before the 267-meter long Cableway Bridge on River Indus downstream, three Cableway Bridges, upstream of Main Dam, are already operational for the transportation of heavy machinery and building materials.

In April 2021, the dam’s cableway bridge-2 was made operational; the 205-meter long Bridge-2 bridge is capable of carrying a total weight of 80 tons.

In March 2021, the cableway bridge-3 on the Indus River was inaugurated for the transportation of construction materials and machinery.

The contract for consultancy services for the project was awarded to Diamer Basha Consultants Group (DBCG). The DBCG’s JV comprises 12 top-ranked national and foreign consulting firms, including China Water Resources Beifang Investigation, Design and Research Company (China). These firms have a vast experience of providing consultancy services for mega water projects the world over.

The Diamer Basha Dam Project is being constructed on River Indus, which is scheduled to be completed in 2028-29.

Staff Report

