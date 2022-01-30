Coronavirus on rampage with 29 more deaths, 7,978 cases

ISLAMABAD: The deadly coronavirus is fast spreading its tentacles across the country, as 29 more deaths and 7,978 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported amid fifth wave during the last 24 hours.

According to statistics issued by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 64,016 tests were conducted while the positivity ratio remained 12.46 percent, keeping the country’s active Covid-19 case count over the 100,000 mark for the second consecutive day amid the current wave.

The data showed that around 1455 patients of coronavirus are still in critical condition. Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases reported so far jumped to 1,417,991, while the active case count stands at 100,005.

According to the breakdown, Punjab has reported 2,212 cases with 12 deaths, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1,961 cases, 2 deaths, while Sindh reported 1,827 cases with 12 deaths.

Similarly, Islamabad reported 1,270 coronavirus cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 605 cases with 3 deaths and Balochistan reported 65 cases while Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) reported 38 coronavirus cases.

The first time Pakistan’s active case count crossed the 100,000 mark was on Saturday, when the country logged 104,095 cases, as per the NCOC. However, the tally was lowered as 12,019 patients suffering from COVID-19 recuperated overnight.

Meanwhile, 29 patients succumbed to coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 29,248 while over 372.5 million infected globally and more than 5.6 million dead.

The NCOC has extended coronavirus curbs in the country from January 31 till February 15, as thousands continue to contract the infection amid a spread of the Omicron variant.

The NCOC had imposed non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) on January 19, which were to be reviewed on January 27 in light of the Covid-19 situation in the country. The restrictions for the wedding sector were already imposed till February 15.