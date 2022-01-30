PML-N holds govt responsible for urea shortage

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday held Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government responsible for the urea shortage in the country

Marriyum Aurangzeb in a statement wondered how would the farmers be able to meet the wheat production target when they did not have urea with them. “The shortage of urea is due to the ‘corruption’ of ‘Imran mafia’,” she added.

Marriyum further claimed that the price of urea had now far exceeded Rs10,000, which under the last PML-N government was available at Rs2,400,

She also slammed the PTI government for failing to control the hoarding of the medicine prescribed for the treatment of fever of the coronavirus patients. “It is a matter of great shame that when cases of the pandemic are on the rise in the country, the drug has suddenly disappeared from the market,” she regretted.

“There are no jobs for the masses, no medicines for the patients, no urea for the farmers, no flour to eat and no sugar to sweeten drinks under the PTI government,” the PML-N spokesperson said, adding it is extremely shameful.

She was of the view that actually it was the present government that must leave now since ‘the selected’ Prime Minister Imran Khan by creating gas, electricity and other crises had only filled the pockets of his favourites.