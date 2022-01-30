NATIONAL

PML-N holds govt responsible for urea shortage

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday held Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government responsible for the urea shortage in the country

Marriyum Aurangzeb in a statement wondered how would the farmers be able to meet the wheat production target when they did not have urea with them. “The shortage of urea is due to the ‘corruption’ of ‘Imran mafia’,” she added.

Marriyum further claimed that the price of urea had now far exceeded Rs10,000, which under the last PML-N government was available at Rs2,400,

She also slammed the PTI government for failing to control the hoarding of the medicine prescribed for the treatment of fever of the coronavirus patients. “It is a matter of great shame that when cases of the pandemic are on the rise in the country, the drug has suddenly disappeared from the market,” she regretted.

“There are no jobs for the masses, no medicines for the patients, no urea for the farmers, no flour to eat and no sugar to sweeten drinks under the PTI government,” the PML-N spokesperson said, adding it is extremely shameful.

She was of the view that actually it was the present government that must leave now since ‘the selected’ Prime Minister Imran Khan by creating gas, electricity and other crises had only filled the pockets of his favourites.

Previous articleBhasha Dam: 267-meter cableway bridge completes
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Bhasha Dam: 267-meter cableway bridge completes

ISLAMABAD: The construction of a 267-meter long temporary cableway bridge has been completed which will expedite the transportation of heavy machinery and construction materials...
Read more
NATIONAL

Coronavirus on rampage with 29 more deaths, 7,978 cases

ISLAMABAD: The deadly coronavirus is fast spreading its tentacles across the country, as 29 more deaths and 7,978 new cases of Covid-19 have been...
Read more
NATIONAL

FBR seeks income tax proposals for new budget

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has sought income tax proposals for the Finance Bill 2022 from all the stakeholders. “To benefit from the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan eyes $3b loan from China

Pakistan has set its sight on a loan to the tune of $3 billion from China to stabilise its dwindling foreign exchange reserves and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan likely to import 500,000 tonnes of petrol next month

Pakistan is likely to import over 500,000 tonnes of petrol and around 250,000 tonnes of diesel to meet the local consumption demand next month. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI would launch rally against Sindh local govt law on Feb 26: Asad Umar

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar on Sunday announced that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has decided to launch rally against the Sindh Local Government...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan eyes $3b loan from China

Pakistan has set its sight on a loan to the tune of $3 billion from China to stabilise its dwindling foreign exchange reserves and...

Pakistan likely to import 500,000 tonnes of petrol next month

PTI would launch rally against Sindh local govt law on Feb 26: Asad Umar

Fawad says ‘judiciary needs to introspect over fast declining global ranking

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.