Judicial reforms to revolutionise access to justice: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Terming speedy dispensation of justice a responsibility of the state, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the much-needed reforms in the civil and criminal procedure code will ensure the same.

Addressing an event regarding Criminal Law and Justice Reforms, the prime minister said the amendments would help bring revolution in the criminal judicial apparatus and simplify the procedures for the public.

Khan said that for the first time, the government was making changes in laws last updated during the Raj to bring improvement to the dispensation of justice.

He said no government in the past gave any thought to reforming the colonial laws in order to maintain the status quo and accommodate the political elite.

The prime minister said the civil law reforms were a step towards ensuring rule of law in line with the state of Medina.

He quoted a hadith of Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H.) emphasising that “many nations before you were destroyed where there was one law for the powerful and another for the weak’.

Khan said ensuring the rule of law would encourage foreign investors and Pakistan-nationals living abroad to invest in their motherland.

Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem said the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) needed a change as per requirements and mentioned that over 700 amendments had completely overhauled the existing legal system.

Explaining those amendments, Naseem said that the formation of a statute of an independent prosecution service, forensic laboratory and prison rules were significant reforms.

He said a law had been made for mandatory dispensation of budget to police stations to meet the expenses of investigation, along with deputing a sub-inspector at each station with preferably a bachelor’s degree.

He said the trial judge would be made answerable before a high court if he failed to decide a case within nine months.

The court could freeze any documents, including identity cards, bank accounts, etc of an absconder, he added.

He urged lawyers to support the reform of electronic recording of witnesses, in any language, to ensure accuracy and expedition of cases.

In cases of personal offences, including murder or rape, it would not be mandatory for the maker of the video to appear in the court as a witness, he said.

He emphasised the implementation of civil law reforms with an effective role of judiciary, benches and prosecutors and investigators.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Bokhari said over 700 amendments made in the CrPC code was a milestone of the government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and would ensure prompt delivery of justice.

She said for decades, powerful people took advantage of the loopholes in the law, however, the reforms would provide support to the poor seeking justice.