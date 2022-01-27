At UN, Pakistan pushes for unfreezing of Afghanistan’s assets

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan called for unfreezing of $9.5 billion in Afghanistan’s financial reserves held in the United States and “critically” needed to revive that nation’s economy and to avert the looming humanitarian catastrophe.

“There is no legal justification for depriving the Afghan people of their national assets,” Ambassador Munir Akram, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, told the Security Council which met on Wednesday (early Thursday in Pakistan) to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

“This money is critically needed to sustain and stabilise and revive the Afghan economy and to save millions of lives of poor and hungry Afghan children, women and men,” the envoy added.

“This would be the most effective and generous display of solidarity with the people of Afghanistan.”

Opening the debate, Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Afghanistan was on the brink of collapse, amid a 30 percent contraction of gross domestic product (GDP).

“Afghanistan is hanging by a thread,” the UN chief remarked. He urged the global community — and the Security Council — to provide resources to prevent the country from deteriorating further.

In his remarks, Ambassador Akram said Pakistan has provided $30 million in food and other assistance, established land and air bridges, opened its borders, and currently houses nearly 4 million refugees.

Citing the impact of the still-frozen assets, he said that without urgent humanitarian assistance, chaos and conflict could return alongside a massive outflux of refugees, and an escalation of a terrorist threat.

“We commend the leadership of Secretary-General Guterres in mobilising international support for the Afghan people and the critical help being provided by Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, World Food Programme, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, United Nations Children’s Fund, World Health Organisation and other UN as well as international and non-governmental organisations, including the ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross) to the Afghan people.”

The envoy hoped the international community will respond positively and generously to the UN humanitarian and refugee response appeals launched by the UN chief.

Noting that UNSC resolution 2615, passed in 2021, reaffirms that targeted sanctions should not be used to prevent economic or development assistance, he called for the release of WFP remaining funds.

Ambassador Akram called on the international community to engage with the Taliban in order to develop appropriate modalities for cooperative counter-terrorism action, adding the new UNAMA (UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan) mandate should enjoy support from the interim Afghanistan government and respect her sovereignty.

Only dialogue and consultations and mutual persuasion would lead to agreed outcomes, he said, adding that coercion is not the road to peace in Afghanistan.

“It has not been in the past 20 years and it will not be in the future”, the envoy said.

Pakistan, he said, supports the objective of an inclusive government and respect for the human rights of all Afghans, especially women and girls, with the hope that the discussions that are taking place in various locations to promote such inclusivity would be successful.

“We also note the acting government’s assurances with regard to the provision of education for girls and we look forward to the reopening of the girls’ schools next month.”

Welcoming a proposal from Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons to develop a pathway to stabilise Afghanistan, Ambassador Akram said it should incorporate the expectations of the international community — inclusivity, human and women’s rights and counter-terrorism as well as the expectations that have been voiced by the Taliban government — for economic and financial support, and an end to sanctions and eventual recognition.

Reaffirming the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan and in ensuring that its territory is not used by any terrorist group, the envoy said: “We are glad that sponsors of terrorism against Pakistan have been obliged to exit from Afghanistan.

“It is important that the international community engage with the Taliban in order to develop appropriate modalities for cooperative action against terrorism from Afghanistan. This is a principal priority for Pakistan.”

Pakistan felt encouraged that, after 40 years, there was no internal conflict in Afghanistan, he said.

“There are no foreign forces in Afghanistan. There is one government that controls the entire country. Internal security has improved. And corruption has been curtailed,” Ambassador Akram said.

“There is an opportunity for sustained peace in Afghanistan which can end the suffering of the Afghan people and enhance peace and stability in the entire region.

“Pakistan has a vital stake in realising such a vision of peace and stability,” he said.