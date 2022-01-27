World

Object found in the Milky Way ‘unlike anything astronomers have seen’

By AFP

SYDNEY: Australian researchers have discovered a strange spinning object in the Milky Way they say is unlike anything astronomers have ever seen.

The object, first spotted by a university student working on his undergraduate thesis, releases a huge burst of radio energy three times every hour.

The pulse comes “every 18.18 minutes, like clockwork,” said astrophysicist Natasha Hurley-Walker, who led the investigation after the student’s discovery, using a telescope in the Western Australian outback known as the Murchison Widefield Array.

While there are other objects in the universe that switch on and off — such as pulsars — Hurley-Walker said 18.18 minutes is a frequency that has never been observed before.

Finding this object was “kind of spooky for an astronomer,” she said, “because there’s nothing known in the sky that does that.”

The research team is now working to understand what they have found.

Trawling back through years of data, they have been able to establish a few facts: the object is about 4,000 light-years from Earth, is incredibly bright and has an extremely strong magnetic field.

But there are still many mysteries to untangle.

“If you do all of the mathematics, you find that they shouldn’t have enough power to produce these kind of radio waves every 20 minutes,” Hurley-Walker said.

“It just shouldn’t be possible.”

The object may be something researchers have theorised could exist but have never seen called an “ultra-long period magnetar”.

It could also be a white dwarf, a remnant of a collapsed star.

“But that’s quite unusual as well. We only know of one white dwarf pulsar, and nothing as great as this,” Hurley-Walker said.

“Of course, it could be something that we’ve never even thought of — it could be some entirely new type of object.”

On the question of whether the powerful, consistent radio signal from space could have been sent by some other life form, Hurley-Walker conceded: “I was concerned that it was aliens.”

But the research team was able to observe the signal across a wide range of frequencies.

“That means it must be a natural process, this is not an artificial signal,” Hurley-Walker said.

The next step for the researchers is to look for more of these strange objects across the universe.

“More detections will tell astronomers whether this was a rare one-off event or a vast new population we’d never noticed before,” Hurley-Walker said.

The team’s paper on the object has been published in the latest edition of the journal Nature.

Previous articleJudicial reforms to revolutionise access to justice: Imran
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

North launches two projectiles in sixth test this month, South Korea says

SEOUL: Nuclear-armed North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast, South Korea’s military said...
Read more
World

Kashmir reels under suppression as India observes 73th ‘Republic Day’

ISLAMABAD: India on January 26, celebrated its 73th ‘Republic Day’ at a time when it has virtually usurped Kashmiris of all basic rights and...
Read more
HEADLINES

China to work with Central Asia to build community with shared future: Xi

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the five Central Asian nations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan,...
Read more
World

Russia adds Kremlin critic Navalny to ‘terrorists’ list

MOSCOW: Russia on Tuesday added jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and a number of his allies to a list of "terrorists and extremists", as...
Read more
Top Headlines

West links humanitarian aid to to Afghanistan to improvement in human rights

OSLO: Western diplomats Tuesday linked humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to an improvement in human rights after meeting a Taliban delegation on a landmark visit...
Read more
World

US approves $2.56bn in military sales to Egypt

WASHINGTON: The US State Department approved Tuesday two major military equipment sales to Egypt of transport aircraft and radar systems, despite ongoing concerns in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan reports new record of 91,854 active Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan registered a record of more than 90,000 active cases of coronavirus, while the number of deaths also rose to a three-month high...

Minister inaugurates portion of world’s largest Quran at Dubai Expo

Church leaders slam ‘systemic discrimination’ against Christians

Pakistan, US hold naval drill in Indian Ocean

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.