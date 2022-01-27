NATIONAL

Chaudhry Shujaat advises govt to focus on inflation, not on Nawaz Sharif’s return

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Thursday advised the incumbent government to resolve the current issues rather than focusing on PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s return, Geo News reported.

In a statement issued by the ex-prime minister, he said that no matter what, Nawaz Sharif will not come back. He also said that the government has spent more amount of money on the cases against him than the corruption Nawaz Sharif did.

“It would have been a different scenario if his party workers had insisted him to come,” he said, adding that “it is ridiculous that PTI’s members talk about his return.”

The PML-Q leader said that if the government does not work on important issues, then the country will be at stake as this is the “year of deliverance”.

“If any leader or party hands out a positive plan to decrease the inflation rate, I will ask my members to listen to them,” he added.

He also said that the leaders nowadays pull each other’s leg and they will see the outcome of their actions soon.

