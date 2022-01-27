NATIONAL

BoI to build two additional rail lines in Karachi

By Staff Correspondent
Koolpur Railway station is situated in District Bolan, Balochistan.It was beautiful morning, Natural light was making clouds and mountains more beautiful.

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Investment (BoI), in collaboration with the Ministry of Railways, has decided to build two additional rail lines in Karachi.

According to details, a Pipri Corridor from the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) to Pipri Yard and a model rail freight terminal for transportation of cargo without passing through the densely populated areas of the port city are planned to be established.

It has been reliably learnt that a well-known Chinese company has been engaged in taking over the project. In this regard, two meetings have been held and the site has also been visited, while the proposal to connect the corridor with the CPEC by public-private partnerships is also under consideration. It has been proposed that the project will be completed in three phases.

The building of additional lanes and introduction of a model rail freight terminal will reduce freight cost and increase port efficiency. The project is on build operate and transfer (BOT) basis and in this regard open applications have been invited from both national and international investors.

The 50km corridor is of immense importance, as KPT handles an average of 3 million containers annually. In addition to the Pipri Corridor, freight shuttle trains will transport containers from Karachi port to Pipri.

The KPT is located on the east of the Arabian Sea and the city has been developed around the port. The proposal centres around developing a Shuttle Train System to transfer KPT generated cargo, including containers, to Pipri located east of KPT about 45 kilometres by rail and 48Kms by road along the N-5 highway for further processing of cargo-related handling procedures.

Presently, the entire ingoing and outgoing port traffic has to pass through the city, thus further congesting the roads. Earlier, China Harbour Engineering Company Limited (CHEC) had proposed a feasibility study to decongest KPT berths off-dock space constraints and increase traffic operations between the port and KPT that will significantly affect the port logistics.

The increased road traffic, both direct and indirect, has seriously affected the road network of the port city. The levels of service on the highways that feed the port-related traffic have over a period of time deteriorated, leading to congestion at various times during the day.

This study, therefore, takes a holistic approach to the problem. It will offer a solution for better transport system management by capitalizing on dysfunctional facilities and rehabilitating the accessibility requirements of cargo traffic emanating from the port by using a multi-modal approach to solve the ills of existing and potential traffic intensity problems and to become an efficient solution by reducing the traffic demand on existing road space.

The proposed centres, including Karachi’s west, south, central, Malir, Korangi, will ensure the transfer of KPT generated cargo, including containers, to Pipri yard. The distance between Pipri and KPT by road is around 45kms by rail and 48kms by road along N-5 highway.

Previous articleFBR stops realtors from business with convicts to meet FATF conditions
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

FBR stops realtors from business with convicts to meet FATF conditions

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has stopped real estate businesses from making any deals or transactions with convicted individuals to meet Financial...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tarin directs to expand Kamyab Pakistan programme all over country

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has appreciated all the stakeholders for their contributions in the success of the Kamyab Pakistan Programme and further directed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hyundai increases Tucson, Sonata, Elantra prices

KARACHI: Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited has increased the prices of its Sonata, Elantra and Tucson models. The prices have been increased by a minimum...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan seeks Singaporean investment in CPEC’s SEZs, digital economy, Fintech

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has invited Singaporean companies to explore emerging investment opportunities in digital economy, Fintech and agri-food, especially in the Special Cconomic Zones (SEZs)...
Read more
NATIONAL

SBP chief confident IMF to revive $6bn loan programme

KARACHI: Dr Reza Baqir, Governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), is confident that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will revive the $6 billion...
Read more
NATIONAL

President stresses on IT education promotion for rapid progress

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasised on promoting information technology (IT) education to ensure rapid progress of the country. Addressing the National Idea Bank...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan seeks Singaporean investment in CPEC’s SEZs, digital economy, Fintech

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has invited Singaporean companies to explore emerging investment opportunities in digital economy, Fintech and agri-food, especially in the Special Cconomic Zones (SEZs)...

SBP chief confident IMF to revive $6bn loan programme

President stresses on IT education promotion for rapid progress

Altaf Hussain to stand trial for three weeks in hate speech case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.