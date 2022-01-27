NATIONAL

FBR stops realtors from business with convicts to meet FATF conditions

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has stopped real estate businesses from making any deals or transactions with convicted individuals to meet Financial Action Task Force (FATF) conditions.

“We have been taking all necessary actions, including streamlining real estate businesses, to ensure compliance with the FATF conditions,” Asad Tahir Jappa, an FBR spokesperson, told a foreign media outlet.

He said his organisation is actively liaising with law enforcement agencies to prevent any criminal from pouring dirty money into the real estate sector. “Implementation of the new directives and policies may take some time, but we have to ensure compliance and we are doing it,” he added.

Under the new regulations, a convicted person cannot be given a position at Designated Non-Financial Business and Professions (DNFBP) that include real estate agents, dealers in precious metals and stones, law firms, accounting businesses, and services that help set up companies on papers.

A convicted person cannot become a beneficial owner or hold a senior position in DNFBPs. Property businesses and other DNFBPs would also be required to inform the government if there was a change of beneficial owners or senior executives at these companies.

The FATF has identified these “non-financial” businesses as being susceptible to money laundering and terrorist financing due to the nature of their business and the transactions they may conduct. Real estate developers and agents top the list of “non-financial” businesses which explains why the government has made it compulsory for them to register with the FBR.

Pakistan’s real estate sector remains largely undocumented, raising international concerns it can be used for money laundering and terrorism financing.

Pakistan has been on the increased monitoring list of the global dirty money watchdog since June 2018 due to multiple strategic deficiencies in its financial system. The country is required to successfully implement an action plan to get itself removed from what is more popularly described as the FATF “grey list” of countries.

Previous articleTarin directs to expand Kamyab Pakistan programme all over country
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Tarin directs to expand Kamyab Pakistan programme all over country

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has appreciated all the stakeholders for their contributions in the success of the Kamyab Pakistan Programme and further directed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hyundai increases Tucson, Sonata, Elantra prices

KARACHI: Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited has increased the prices of its Sonata, Elantra and Tucson models. The prices have been increased by a minimum...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan seeks Singaporean investment in CPEC’s SEZs, digital economy, Fintech

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has invited Singaporean companies to explore emerging investment opportunities in digital economy, Fintech and agri-food, especially in the Special Cconomic Zones (SEZs)...
Read more
NATIONAL

SBP chief confident IMF to revive $6bn loan programme

KARACHI: Dr Reza Baqir, Governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), is confident that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will revive the $6 billion...
Read more
NATIONAL

President stresses on IT education promotion for rapid progress

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasised on promoting information technology (IT) education to ensure rapid progress of the country. Addressing the National Idea Bank...
Read more
NATIONAL

Altaf Hussain to stand trial for three weeks in hate speech case

LONDON: The leader and founder of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Altaf Hussain is set to go on trial at the Kingston Crown Court...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

SBP chief confident IMF to revive $6bn loan programme

KARACHI: Dr Reza Baqir, Governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), is confident that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will revive the $6 billion...

President stresses on IT education promotion for rapid progress

Altaf Hussain to stand trial for three weeks in hate speech case

SCBA challenges lawmakers’ life-time disqualification in top court

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.