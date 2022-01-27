NATIONAL

Tarin directs to expand Kamyab Pakistan programme all over country

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has appreciated all the stakeholders for their contributions in the success of the Kamyab Pakistan Programme and further directed to expand it all over the country.

The finance minister issued these directives while chairing a meeting of the Steering Committee of Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP) on Thursday.

A detailed presentation was given to the finance minister on the progress of the Kamyab Pakistan Programme. It was informed that the first phase of the programme is going successful and applications for the award of loan are being received through SMS from all over the country.

The loans are being disbursed after fulfillment of requirements to the deserving applicants for the uplift of living standards of the underprivileged people of the country. Small loans for business, farmers and construction of houses are included under the programme.

Dr. Amjad Saqib, Founder of Akhuwat Foundation also gave a presentation on the disbursement of loans and highlighted some issues faced by targeted population in some remote areas of Pakistan for accessing the information about availing Kamyab Pakistan Programme.

The finance minister directed the concerned authorities to resolve the issues arising in the way of information accessibility and further underscored that Kamyab Pakistan Program will prove to be a milestone in uplifting the lower strata of the society.

The participants of the meeting assured the Finance Minister of their full cooperation and participation in making the program successful.

The NPHDA chairman, president Bank of Punjab, chairman SECP, and senior officers attended the meeting.

Previous articleHyundai increases Tucson, Sonata, Elantra prices
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Hyundai increases Tucson, Sonata, Elantra prices

KARACHI: Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited has increased the prices of its Sonata, Elantra and Tucson models. The prices have been increased by a minimum...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan seeks Singaporean investment in CPEC’s SEZs, digital economy, Fintech

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has invited Singaporean companies to explore emerging investment opportunities in digital economy, Fintech and agri-food, especially in the Special Cconomic Zones (SEZs)...
Read more
NATIONAL

SBP chief confident IMF to revive $6bn loan programme

KARACHI: Dr Reza Baqir, Governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), is confident that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will revive the $6 billion...
Read more
NATIONAL

President stresses on IT education promotion for rapid progress

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasised on promoting information technology (IT) education to ensure rapid progress of the country. Addressing the National Idea Bank...
Read more
NATIONAL

Altaf Hussain to stand trial for three weeks in hate speech case

LONDON: The leader and founder of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Altaf Hussain is set to go on trial at the Kingston Crown Court...
Read more
NATIONAL

SCBA challenges lawmakers’ life-time disqualification in top court

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has challenged lifetime disqualification of lawmakers under Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution, pleading to the apex court that the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

President stresses on IT education promotion for rapid progress

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasised on promoting information technology (IT) education to ensure rapid progress of the country. Addressing the National Idea Bank...

Altaf Hussain to stand trial for three weeks in hate speech case

SCBA challenges lawmakers’ life-time disqualification in top court

Formation of energy advisory committee on ECC model must to reform power sector: Cheema

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.