Tarin directs to expand Kamyab Pakistan programme all over country

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has appreciated all the stakeholders for their contributions in the success of the Kamyab Pakistan Programme and further directed to expand it all over the country.

The finance minister issued these directives while chairing a meeting of the Steering Committee of Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP) on Thursday.

A detailed presentation was given to the finance minister on the progress of the Kamyab Pakistan Programme. It was informed that the first phase of the programme is going successful and applications for the award of loan are being received through SMS from all over the country.

The loans are being disbursed after fulfillment of requirements to the deserving applicants for the uplift of living standards of the underprivileged people of the country. Small loans for business, farmers and construction of houses are included under the programme.

Dr. Amjad Saqib, Founder of Akhuwat Foundation also gave a presentation on the disbursement of loans and highlighted some issues faced by targeted population in some remote areas of Pakistan for accessing the information about availing Kamyab Pakistan Programme.

The finance minister directed the concerned authorities to resolve the issues arising in the way of information accessibility and further underscored that Kamyab Pakistan Program will prove to be a milestone in uplifting the lower strata of the society.

The participants of the meeting assured the Finance Minister of their full cooperation and participation in making the program successful.

The NPHDA chairman, president Bank of Punjab, chairman SECP, and senior officers attended the meeting.