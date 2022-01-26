NATIONAL

Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan IBO

By News Desk

Security forces on Wednesday conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan district and killed a terrorist named Saddam.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorist, who was an expert in planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and involved in terrorist activities against the law enforcement agencies, target killings, and kidnapping for ransom.

Earlier on January 18, two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire during an IBO in the Thal area of the district.

“Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on the reported presence of terrorists,” the ISPR had said in a statement.

“During intense exchange of fire, two terrorists, Ghayoor and Bahauddin got killed,” it had added.

“A large number of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorists.”

Previous articlePakistan reaffirms solidarity with the people of IIOJK on ‘Black Day’
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with the people of IIOJK on ‘Black Day’

Pakistan observed 'black day' on Wednesday on the occasion of India's Republic Day by reaffirming solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu...
Read more
NATIONAL

No mention of financial irregularity in Transparency International’s report: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that Pakistan's ranking on the corruption perception index (CPI) released by the Transparency International...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP signs agreement for constructing Swat Motorway Phase-II

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Highways Authority and a private construction company on Wednesday signed agreement for construction of second Phase-II of Swat Motorway. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Lahore police arrest prime suspect in journalist murder case

Lahore police on Wednesday arrested the prime suspect involved in the murder of journalist Husnain Shah, who was shot dead outside the Lahore Press...
Read more
NATIONAL

Construction work on western route of CPEC progressing gradually: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Mr. Murad Saeed said that work on Western route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Project...
Read more
NATIONAL

Several injured as police baton charge MQM-P workers in Karachi

Several people were injured and many others were arrested in Karachi on Wednesday after the police fired tear gas and baton charged the Muttahida...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Kashmir reels under suppression as India observes 73th ‘Republic Day’

ISLAMABAD: India on January 26, celebrated its 73th ‘Republic Day’ at a time when it has virtually usurped Kashmiris of all basic rights and...

China to work with Central Asia to build community with shared future: Xi

Martial completes loan switch from Man Utd to Sevilla

PSL 2022: Who is the leading run-scorer in PSL history?

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.