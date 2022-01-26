Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan IBO

Security forces on Wednesday conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan district and killed a terrorist named Saddam.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorist, who was an expert in planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and involved in terrorist activities against the law enforcement agencies, target killings, and kidnapping for ransom.

Earlier on January 18, two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire during an IBO in the Thal area of the district.

“Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on the reported presence of terrorists,” the ISPR had said in a statement.

“During intense exchange of fire, two terrorists, Ghayoor and Bahauddin got killed,” it had added.

“A large number of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorists.”