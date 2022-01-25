NATIONAL

PM Khan directs ministries to get well prepared for ‘all important China visit’ 

By Mian Abrar
BEIJING, CHINA - NOVEMBER 2: Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Great Hall of the People on November 2, 2018 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Thomas Peter-Pool/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed five federal ministries and attached departments to make all necessary arrangements and preparations for the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements set to be signed during his upcoming visit to China.

Well informed sources have informed that Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Planning and Development, Information and Broadcasting, Interior and Railways are likely to accompany Premier Imran Khan on his three-day trip to China.

Khan is scheduled to also attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics being held in Beijing, China.

The premier also briefed the ministers regarding the COVID-19 protocols to be followed during the visit to China. He further directed all ministers to take necessary briefing from their ministries ahead of this important trip.

It is pertinent to mention here that Foreign Office had confirmed that Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics as he will visit China from February 3-5.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed had said that during the prime minister’s visit, officials of Islamabad and Beijing would discuss the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), among other matters.

The Pakistani prime minister’s presence will be of great significance as some major western countries have decided the diplomatic boycott of the mega event, set to begin on February 4.

The United States, Britain, Australia, and Canada have announced a diplomatic boycott of the event, while North Korea was the latest country to pull out, citing the pandemic as the reason.

Though athletes from around the world will travel to compete in the four-yearly event, no dignitaries from the aforementioned western countries are expected to watch the Games.

 

Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

