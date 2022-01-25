NATIONAL

Man acquitted of blasphemy charge after 10 years

By News Desk

A sessions court in Lahore on Monday acquitted a man in a case of alleged blasphemy.

Asim Aslam was apprehended following the FIR registered on the complaint of his brother Faisal Aslam under section 295-B of the Pakistan Penal Code by Mughalpura police in 2011.

The suspect had filed an application for his acquittal under section 265-K of the Cr.PC.

Additional District & Sessions Judge Khalid Wazir allowed the application of Aslam and acquitted him of the charge.

“He be released immediately, if not required in any other case,” says the order issued by the trial judge.

Earlier in 2015, the suspect had challenged the decision of a trial court, awarding him life imprisonment on the basis of his confessional statement, before the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The high court in 2021 had suspended the sentence and directed the sessions court to hold a fresh trial of the suspect in light of his mental health.

It is pertinent to mention that the complainant had himself admitted in the FIR that the suspect had a history of mental illness.

News Desk

