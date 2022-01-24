NATIONAL

Shahzad tenders resignation as accountability czar

By Staff Report
Pakistani lawyer Mirza Shehzad Akbar (R) and Christopher Rogers (L), field fellow with the Campaign for Innocent Victims in Conflict (CIVIC) speak with media representatives during a protest against the US drone attacks in front of parliament in Islamabad on December 9, 2010. Dozens of tribesmen of North Waziristan staged a protest against US drone attack in Pakistan's tribal areas. The US drone strikes are deeply controversial in Pakistan and the identities of those killed are often impossible to confirm independently. AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Mirza Shahzad Akbar, adviser to the prime minister on accountability and interior, presented his resignation to Imran Khan, he announced Monday.

In a tweet he sent out to announce his decision, Akbar said he would, however, “remain associated” with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

“I sincerely hope the process of accountability continues under the leadership of PM Imran as per the PTI’s manifesto. I will remain associated with the party and keep contributing as a member of the legal fraternity,” he wrote.

Akbar, a lawyer and legal adviser, was appointed as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability, in August 2018, two years before he was made adviser to Khan with the same portfolio.

He is a former deputy prosecutor for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and played a key role in cases of money laundering related to the 2016 Panama Papers against members of the Sharif family in which then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif was convicted in 2017.

He is also the founder, legal director and a trustee of the Foundation for Fundamental Rights, an organisation that works “towards the advancement, protection and enforcement of fundamental human rights”.

Between 2011 and 2016, he represented a hundred families of civilians killed by drone strikes carried out by US forces for more than a decade.

Akbar’s appointment in 2018 was the first time a prime minister appointed a special assistant on accountability. His appointment was also in line with Khan’s electoral promise to strengthen the check and balance system in the country.

Responding to the announcement, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry, a lawyer himself, said Akbar worked for the government under “tremendous pressure” but now “more important work” awaits him, without further elaborating.

“It was never easy to take on mafias, but the way you worked and handled cases is admirable. More important work is now awaiting you,” he said in a tweet.

Staff Report

