Ombudsman intervenes to release Rs36mn in frozen scholarships

LAHORE: As a result of efforts put forth by Ombudsman Punjab retired Major Azam Suleman Khan, 498 students from different districts have been paid Talent Scholarships amounting to Rs35 million by the offices of Mines Labor Welfare Commissioner and Punjab Workers Welfare Board to help continue their studies.

While giving details in a statement issued on Monday, a spokesman of the office of Ombudsman explained that Talent Scholarships are awarded to children of industrial and mines workers every year for studies.

However, the same was delayed due to some reasons, and complainants — Mehr Zameen, Nadia ul Nisa, and Mohammad Hamza Khan — approached the ombudsman office for the release of the scholarships, he added.

With a view to helping the students to continue their studies, Ombudsman Khan directed the line departments to expedite the process and further directed that the system of disbursement of educational stipends be fully digitized with the technical assistance of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) so that the process may not be entangled and students may be saved from any difficulty in timely payment of their fees.

While appreciating the prompt response and cooperation of Punjab Mines and Labor Welfare Commissioner Riaz Ahmed Chaudhry in the issuance of stipends, the spokesman said the beneficiary students have thanked the ombudsman office for resolving their issue.