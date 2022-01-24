Smart quarantine in Karachi South neighbourhoods after Omicron spike

KARACHI: Health authorities in Sindh on Monday enforced a smart quarantine in several neighbourhoods of Karachi South amid a sharp rise in Omicron infections.

A notification issued by the district administration said multiple neighbourhoods of Garden, Saddar Town and Civil Lines will remain under lockdown.

“Unnecessary movement shall be restricted. No gathering of three or more persons shall be allowed in public spaces,” it said.

“The lockdown shall remain until active cases in these neighbourhoods come down. All businesses shall ensure Covid-19 guidelines are followed in letter and spirit.”

402 cases of Omicron variant have been reported in Karachi South so far, including the highest number of infections in the Garden neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus positivity rate in the provincial capital Karachi inched down to 37.3 percent after 3,150 new cases surfaced in the last 24 hours.