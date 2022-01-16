NATIONAL

Navy ship sets up free medical camp in Tanzania

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Alamgir visited Dar es Salaam city of Tanzania and established a free medical camp for its people.

A statement from the navy’s media wing on Sunday said on arrival, the PNS was warmly received.

The commodore and mission’s commanding officer (CO) called on the host civil and military leadership.

The officials conveyed the good wishes of the naval chief for the people of Tanzania and its navy.

The medical team of the Pakistan Navy established the camp following Covid-19 guidelines and provided treatment to over 2,500 patients.

The ship also participated in a naval exercise with the host navy.

A navy spokesperson said the purpose of the mission was to enhance bilateral relations with African nations.

Staff Report

