NATIONAL

Sherry contracts coronavirus

By Monitoring Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, media reported.

The Covid-19 test of the former minister came back positive on Saturday. She has isolated herself at home.

A number of high-profile politicians, including the prime minister and president, have tested positive for the contagious disease since it was first detected in the country in February 2020.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari are among the politicians who contracted the disease so far.

The metropolis of Karachi is experiencing a surge in new infections driven by the Omicron variant as within days, the positivity ratio has shot up to over 39 percent. It recorded an increase of 6.5 percent in positivity rate on Saturday alone.

The Sindh government has decided to accelerate the vaccination drive across the province.

Previous articleTaliban pledge all girls in schools soon
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

600mn saplings to be planted in spring: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said over 600 million saplings would be planted during the spring drive. He said the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Faisalabad YouTuber reuniting families divided between Pakistan, India

LAHORE: At a time when relations between Pakistan and India are marred due to hostilities, a Pakistan-based YouTube channel is reuniting families separated during...
Read more
NATIONAL

Expect more worrisome variants after Omicron, scientists warn

WASHINGTON: Get ready to learn more Greek letters. Scientists warn that Omicron’s whirlwind advance practically ensures it won’t be the last version of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Probe team recommends crackdown on encroachments in Murree

ISLAMABAD: An investigation body probing the death of 22 people after being stuck in their vehicles overnight during a heavy snowstorm in Murree decided...
Read more
NATIONAL

Daily Covid-19 cases remain above 4,000 for second day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 4,027 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, down from 4,286 a day earlier, the National Command and Operation...
Read more
NATIONAL

Man seeking Aafia’s release dead after Texas synagogue standoff

WASHINGTON: Four hostages are safe and their captor is dead after an hourslong standoff that began when the man took over services at a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Expect more worrisome variants after Omicron, scientists warn

WASHINGTON: Get ready to learn more Greek letters. Scientists warn that Omicron’s whirlwind advance practically ensures it won’t be the last version of the...

Probe team recommends crackdown on encroachments in Murree

Daily Covid-19 cases remain above 4,000 for second day

Man seeking Aafia’s release dead after Texas synagogue standoff

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.