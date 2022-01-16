NATIONAL

Sharifs ‘subtracted’ from politics: Rasheed

By INP

RAWALPINDI: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday said “all four Sharifs” have been subtracted from the national political landscape.

Speaking to media in his hometown of Rawalpindi, Ahmed said the opposition is lost, the government will complete its five-year constitutional term and will continue its agenda of serving the people.

He said past rulers plundered the national exchequer, while Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to strengthening the national economy and addressing inflation through timely measures.

He further said there is no chance of any kind of a deal with the Sharif family. “There might have been talks of showing some leniency [towards them] in the past but not anymore,” he added.

Ahmed compared the opposition to the blind whales who are dreaming about an in-house change in the Parliament and said it is not going to happen.

Talking about protests announced by the united opposition, the minister said the government is not afraid of such dharnas.

Responding to a comment made by Shehbaz Sharif, the minister said PML-N president is a “beautiful dream for Prime Minister Imran Khan, not a nightmare”.

About the prevailing political situation in the country, Ahmed said the public will witness positive developments in the next two to three months.

On the issue of the economy, the interior minister said approval of the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021 is a great success of the government and its allies.

Ahmed said more people would have died in Murree had he not gone there to monitor the situation and rescue people.

“If I had not gone to Murree, 30 to 40 more would have died instead of 23. Nothing was in place in Murree. I don’t want to say anything else,” he said.

He went there on humanitarian grounds and not as an interior minister.

“I evacuated 700 cars and checked each one of them for people trapped inside. It is not the interior ministry’s responsibility, but I stayed there for two days,” he said.

“People were fighting the police [to enter Murree]. I had to call the Rangers to stop people. Otherwise, 500 more cars would have entered and it would have been an even bigger catastrophe.”

INP

