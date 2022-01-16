NATIONAL

Inordinate delay in activation of child protection center Sahiwal exposes tall claims

By Shahab Omer
????????????????????????????????????

Lahore: Besides tall claims of protection of children, the Punjab government could not activate the Child Protection Center in Sahiwal despite spending millions of rupees.

An official from the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) informed this scribe that when the bureau was set up in 2007, its purpose was to protect vulnerable children, including child beggars. The Bureau’s objectives also included providing protection to children who were victims of physical, sexual and psychological abuse.

The official further informed that the bureau also provides a safe environment and shelter to such children. However, when it was planned to expand the scope of this service in Punjab, a project in this regard was started in Sahiwal in 2014-15.

The cost of the project was RS 108.794 million and it was planned that the project would be completed in 24 months but due to various reasons the project was delayed and completed in 66 months.

“Interestingly, the actual cost of completion of the project was RS126.075 million which was 15.88 percent more than the amount allocated for the project. The purpose of the center was to provide protective custody, care and rehabilitation services for destitute and neglected children and to control and reduce the extent of child neglect, exploitation and abuse”.

Similarly, the official said, it was also the part of objectives to create awareness among masses about protection of rights of children and to provide counseling and guidance to parents of destitute and neglected children.

“The project also aimed to provide education to the children of child protection institutions and rehabilitation of destitute and neglected children in the society and to monitor and follow-up rehabilitated children after reunification,” official informed.

He added that after such a delay, the project could not fulfill any of its objectives despite its completion whereas the civil work of the Center has been completed but there were also many shortcomings in it.

“The constructed facility is still not functional and there are numerous problems in civil work such as slanted cracks in the walls of buildings, termite infestation and leakage. In addition, several windows have been shattered due to air pressure during the thunderstorm and cracks have appeared on the roof surface of the children’s hostel building”.

“Due to lack of proper maintenance of the center and lack of cleanliness inside the buildings, weeds and shrubs have grown in many places. In continuation, an amount of RS 2.024 million was allocated for the consultancy services, however the consultant was not hired during the execution phase,” he added.

However, when contacted, CP&WB Legal Officer Muhammad Mumtaz, he informed Pakistan Today that a major reason for the delay in the project was the unavailability of funds.

“It was not that the funds were not received but the project was delayed due to the small amount of funds being received in different installments. There was a process of getting approval from, but now that process is complete,” he said.

“Staffing is required to run any project and there was a process of getting approval from the finance department for staff appointments. Now, however, that process is complete and staff appointments have been made. All the objectives of the project are also being achieved and defects in civil works have also been rectified,” he maintained.

Previous articleExpo Dubai 2020: Dr. Sania for investing more in technology
Shahab Omer
The writer is a member of the staff and can be reached on [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Expo Dubai 2020: Dr. Sania for investing more in technology

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar Sunday emphasized on investing more in technology and...
Read more
NATIONAL

President apologizes to an aged taxpayer over administrative injustice of FBR

President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed dismay over the treatment of an 82-year-old tax payer by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and directed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Senate session wraps up due to lack of quorum

Lack of quorum and protest in Senate on Friday rendered its session lacklustre and prompted the chair to wrap it up without taking up...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hammad says ‘talks under way for Kazakhstan gas pipeline’

Energy Minister Hammad Azhar on Saturday stated that discussions are under way with Russia to bring a gas pipeline from Kazakhstan, which will be...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rashid says ‘no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan will fail’

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Sunday that the potential no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will fail as over two dozen lawmakers...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shehbaz lambasts govt over hike in petrol price

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday lambasts  the incumbent government for increasing the prices of petroleum products and power tariffs amid...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Senate session wraps up due to lack of quorum

Lack of quorum and protest in Senate on Friday rendered its session lacklustre and prompted the chair to wrap it up without taking up...
Hammad Azhar

Hammad says ‘talks under way for Kazakhstan gas pipeline’

Rashid says ‘no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan will fail’

Shabbir Shah denounces arbitrary arrest of youth in IIOJK

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.