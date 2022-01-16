PTI leaders beaming since PM-COAS meeting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders look confident and beaming following a brief one-on-one meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa held on Friday.

At least three close confidants of Prime Minister Khan have made almost same statements about quiet efforts by the Sharif family for its top four members to seek a deal for them.

Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry at a media briefing said that there is a “race” underway among four leading members of the Sharif family.

“When the four big leaders went to meet ‘someone’, they said that ‘Nawaz Sharif did not do right by the country, why don’t you consider us?’,” the minister claimed further.

The two PTI leaders, however, have not been the first to recently speak of “four Sharifs”.

On Friday, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that “all four members” of the Sharif family can consider themselves “subtracted” from Pakistan’s politics.

Although the interior minister did not specify who exactly these four members are, he was likely referring to the four Sharifs who have remained active as politicians, namely, Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz, of which the first two were disqualified to hold public office in 2017.

Ahmed said: “They want that the hand of mercy that was placed on the head of Prime Minister Imran Khan be placed on their heads. That hand may well end up on their necks, but never their heads.”

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill Sunday claimed that Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has “asked for a deal for four people”.

Addressing a media conference in Faisalabad, Gill said to the Sharifs: “However much of a deal and leeway you had to be provided, you have been.”

Further addressing the Sharifs, he said that it is “not as if you are out on a shopping trip, that you are seeking a deal”.

Gill said that the Sharif family will never be given a deal. “You have Imran Khan standing in your way,” he said. “He did not let go of them when he was in the Opposition, how will he let go of them now?” he added.

Speaking of the particulars of the so-called “deal”, Gill claimed that it is sought for Nawaz, “his daughter”, Shahbaz, and “his son”. He went on to claim that the request is for the latter three individuals to be allowed to leave the country, whereas “Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will stay”.

“We won’t even give you a boiled potato, and here you are asking for a chicken burger deal,” he remarked, adding: “The Sharif family is asking for a burger deal which also includes a toy.”

Gill claimed that he met Nawaz thrice while he was hospitalised in Pakistan, and that the PML-N supremo “would plead to be let go”.

The premier’s aide said that the government seeks to bring back Nawaz, who is currently residing in London after travelling there to seek medical treatment in November 2019. He claimed that Nawaz is “being put on a plane and sent here” and that he will “go to jail when he arrives”.

He added: “Soon you will see Shahbaz Sharif behind bars.”

Gill said that now, politics in Pakistan will see a clean competition between one vote and another, instead of the use of dirty tactics.

PML-N confirms contacts with establishment: