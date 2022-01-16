NATIONAL

Expo Dubai 2020: Dr. Sania for investing more in technology

By APP
Dr Sania Nishtar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar Sunday emphasized on investing more in technology and data to improve delivery of human capital services.

Dr. Sania was speaking at a high-level global event, “A Decade of Action: Driving Progress for the 2030 Agenda” at Expo Dubai 2020’s Nexus.

Co-curated by Expo 2020 and the United Nations, the event marked the beginning of Global Goals Week.

Among the four speakers in this exclusive event, Dr. Sania was invited to speak about human capital and the SDGs.

Dr. Sania Highlighted the experience of Ehsaas programme and Pakistan’s approach to human capital development.

Top leadership from countries and organizations working on the SDGs came together for solutions-focused discussions around four ‘anchor’ areas – Climate Change and Energy, Food Systems, Gender Equality and Human Capital.

This event was co-hosted by the Deputy Secretary General. Amina J. Mohammed and the Minister of State for International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates and Director General of the Expo 2020, Reem Al Hashmy.
This high-level invitation only event brought together 30 global leaders to discuss how in the spirit of the Decade of Action, the international community could drive action towards the successful fulfilment of the SDGs.

The event aimed to inspire a renewed sense of global commitment; reinforce the importance of partnerships and identify opportunities for transformative collaborations to deliver solutions at scale; and to discuss and share opportunities and lessons from national, regional, and global levels—to drive the acceleration of necessary actions across policy, communications, advocacy and funding, among others.

Participants explored evolving challenges and opportunities, discussed key trends and innovations, and elaborated concrete advocacy, policy, action, and funding solutions to overcome obstacles to strengthening and upscaling human capital.

